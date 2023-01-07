Read full article on original website
Related
Billboard
Marco Carola, Camelphat, Francesca Lombardo & Gordo Lead Lineup for Saint Martin’s SXM Festival 2023
As festival season — or at least the season of festival lineups dropping — moves into high gear, the Caribbean destination fest SXM Festival has announced its 2023 artist roster. Touching down on the island of Saint Martin/Sint Maarten this March 8-12 will be a high-caliber posse of house and techno stars including Marco Carola, DJ Tennis and Carlita performing together as Astra Club, a set from Francesca Lombardo, Dubfire Yokoo, Camelphat Mochaak and Gordo, the artist formerly known as Carnage. (The latter three were also included on Tuesday’s 2023 Coachella lineup.) Since launching in 2016, SXM has drawn fans from...
Comments / 0