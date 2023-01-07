Read full article on original website
Sherman approves $11 million water treatment project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Since companies like Texas Instruments and GlobiTech have invested billions of dollars into expanded Sherman facilities, the City Council has been working to get ready for the people these projects will employ. On January 3, the Council approved an $11.22 million water treatment expansion project to...
