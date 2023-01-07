Read full article on original website
Related
Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
Apartment Therapy
The $16 Amazon Tool That Keeps Floors, Bathroom Tiles, and Windows Sparkling Clean
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
How To Clean Your Bathroom In 30 Minutes Or Less, According To An Expert
Oh, how we all dislike tending to the toilet, the sink, and that shower and tub combo! Here's the lowdown on how to get these pesky tasks done quickly and well.
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
Customer Calls Out Walmart After Finding Anti-Theft Lock on $8.98 Mascara As Theft Becomes $94.5B Problem Across Country
In a now-viral video, a woman called Walmart out for keeping products such as mascaras behind the anti-theft locks. On Jan. 5, TikTok user Talya (@partywithtal) posted a video to her account that has garnered more than 2.3 million views.
Woman Hand Paints Tiled Bathroom Floor Black and it Comes Out Stunning
This is way cheaper than re-tiling.
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
Why You Should Consider Using Different Finishes In Your Bathroom
While many consider the kitchen to be the highlight of the home, the bathroom is ideal for homeowners to show off personality, drama, and fun creative choices.
KTEN.com
RV Storage: 7 Spring Cleaning Tips
Originally Posted On: https://kingstonidealstorage.com/rv-storage-7-spring-cleaning-tips/. When you’re ready to take your RV out of storage, you’ll need to perform a bit of spring cleaning before getting it out on the road. Although you’ve put your pride and joy in RV storage during the off-season, it’s still important to give...
KTEN.com
How to NOT Get Seasick: The Important Tips
Originally Posted On: https://carboncatcharters.com/how-to-not-get-seasick-the-important-tips/. It happens to the best of us: when the high seas get a little too high, we might find ourselves getting sick off the side of the boat instead of enjoying our sunset cruise. Seasickness is an incredibly common issue, and it can affect anyone. Worse,...
KTEN.com
Heat Pump Water Heaters Pros and Cons
Originally Posted On: https://www.ardor.construction/energy-efficient-insulation-contractor-services/heat-pump-water-heaters-pros-and-cons. Regularly warming up your sink or bath’s water can quickly add a large amount to your utility bill. In the cold Hudson Valley winters, however, going without hot water is not an option. Heat pump water heaters can be a great solution if you find...
HGTV Star Breegan Jane's Tips For Choosing Bathroom Flooring
Need help with what to do with your bathroom floors? Here are Breegan Jane's tips for picking materials that will look stylish and last you for years.
KTEN.com
Should You Care About Garage Door Trends?
Originally Posted On: https://spectrumoverheaddoor.com/should-you-care-about-garage-door-trends/. If you are a new homeowner or a homeowner with an older garage door, you might be shopping around for a new garage door. When looking for new garage doors, it can be tempting to start wanting to look at garage door trends (mostly involved with home exterior trends). However, should you care about garage door trends? Is it worth it to chase the newest and latest in garage doors?
frugalhotspot.com
Boston Traders Microfiber Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels at Costco!
Add some vibrant color to your kitchen with Boston Traders Microfiber Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels from Costco. These durable towels have gentle fibers that are soft plus absorbent. Besides brightening up the kitchen, these microfiber towels can also be used in the bathroom as a hand towel or for drying wet hair or a wet dog. The waffle weave texture also makes these towels good for cleaning around the house.
Consumer Reports.org
Is an 18-Inch Dishwasher Right for You and Your Kitchen?
If you have a small kitchen or simply don’t use that many dishes, a smaller dishwasher could be a great fit for you. The standard dishwasher is 24 inches wide. Consumer Reports has reviews of more than 100 24-inch models in our dishwasher ratings, yet only seven reviews of 18-inch models. But manufacturers are expanding their lines of compact 18-inch models to keep up with rising demand.
KTEN.com
Reasons Why You Should Sell Your Junk Car for Cash
Originally Posted On: https://imperialtowingtampafl.com/reasons-why-you-should-sell-your-junk-car-for-cash/. Reasons Why You Should Sell Your Junk Car for Cash. Are you looking to get rid of an old, junk car that’s been sitting in your driveway or garage for years? If so, it may be time to consider selling it for cash. Selling a junk car can be beneficial in several ways, from getting some extra money to freeing up space on your property.
Should You Avoid Wood Flooring In Your Bathroom?
To complete a natural aesthetic or to maintain a cohesive look with the same type of flooring throughout your home, you might need to think twice about wood.
Comments / 0