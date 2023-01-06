Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Horizon change: Is it a bug or a nerf? Explained
Apex Legends players logged into the game today to check out the newest event to hit Apex, Spellbound. Featuring plenty of new cosmetics, the return of the ever-popular Control LTM, and more, Spellbound was a great shake-up for a game that had grown a bit stale in one of its longest seasons.
How to fix ‘stuck on applying update’ error in Overwatch 2
As a live-service title, Overwatch 2 receives updates every few weeks from Blizzard to bring new content into the game, as well as balance the various playable heroes into less volatile states. Like updates for any other game, these infrequent changes to Overwatch 2 require periods of maintenance to be implemented, which can sometimes take upwards of a few hours prior to completion.
More worries flood the League of Legends community following lackluster opening cinematic
It’s been one roller coaster of a day if you’re a League of Legends fan. Today, Riot Games released a State of the Game post revealing a whole slew of changes headed to the competitive scene, including some long-requested changes to the Mid-Season Invitational and World Championship. But the hype around the new formats was quickly flattened when the Season 2023 cinematic was released.
These Pokemon revolutionized Scarlet and Violet’s competitive meta at the game’s first regional
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet had their first Regional-level tournament hosted by TPCI held in San Diego over the weekend, which players had been preparing for even before the new games were released, which was how long ago the tournament date was announced. Season one of competitive VGC has been...
League devs finally fixing life-and-death Azir bug that affected Faker at Worlds 2022
Patch 13.1 hasn’t even settled in properly, but we might already be looking at a new set of changes that have surfaced on the League of Legends subreddit. Although the large majority of changes involve quality-of-life changes, Azir’s bug fix easily stands out in the bunch, making the idea of the champion getting a huge win rate boost sound plausible.
Who is Milio, League of Legends’ upcoming male enchanter?
League of Legends’ next support champion, an enchanter named Milio, has been officially announced by Riot Games. The champion will likely be the first new addition to League’s roster in 2023. Milio is set to be League’s first male enchanter since Taric, who was originally released in 2009...
12 hardest Dota 2 heroes to play
Dota 2 is one of the most complicated MOBA games out there to play. This is down to the endless combinations of heroes and items that makes every match feel unique. No two heroes work the same and while some of them are easy to pick up and learn, others can be daunting due to their steep learning curve. This is why today we will be listing the top 12 hardest Dota 2 heroes to play in terms of beginner accessibility.
Riot is planning a new Neeko passive that will literally transform the League champion
If you’re a League of Legends player who has been waiting for some news on Runeterra’s favorite Curious Chameleon, you’re in luck. Riot Games’ developers have unveiled a new passive they are working on for Neeko that will leave players fooled and frustrated on Summoner’s Rift.
Riot devs working on more Chemtech Soul changes ahead of League Patch 13.2
The latest changes coming to League of Legends with Patch 13.1 still haven’t hit the live servers, let alone settled in, but we might already be looking at tentative changes coming to the game with the patch that will introduce adjustments to Chemtech Drake and Soul. According to datamined...
When does ranked reset in League of Legends?
One of the most enticing areas of League of Legends, much like in many other competitive games, is its ranked queue feature, allowing players to test their skills against others for spots on regional ladders. Each year, a new iteration of these ranked seasons is introduced to the game, requiring players to begin the grind once more—while also traversing the game’s new features.
League pros weigh in on disappointing The Brink of Infinity cinematic
Riot Games has delivered various banger cinematics for its main events over the past few years. Whether it was the season announcement, in-game events, or the League of Legends World Championship, fans were showered with mesmerizing cinematic videos and songs. But lately, it seems Riot has forgotten what fans really want, which can be seen from the backlash the company has received from its latest cinematic reveal.
Overwatch 2 player finds out Kiriko’s Swift Step and Echo’s Duplicate don’t mix well
One Overwatch 2 player has found what looks like an unintended interaction between Kiriko’s teleporting Swift Step ability and Echo’s Duplicate ultimate. In a clip shared to the official Overwatch 2 subreddit earlier today, Reddit user Vegetable-Depth2801 showed what happens when Kiriko attempts to teleport to a transforming Echo. Playing Kiriko on Dorado, Vegetable-Depth2801 attempts to Swift Step to Echo, who is currently duplicating D.Va. At the exact same time as Kiriko teleports, Echo transforms from D.Va back into herself. Rather than teleporting to Echo, Kiriko is placed all the way back at the attacking team’s first spawn point. Vegetable-Depth2801 must then run all the way back to the payload’s location near the end of the map.
All TFT Set 8 Lunar Gala event Little Legends, arena, and Chibi Champions
The 2023 Lunar Gala event is coming to Teamfight Tactics, showcasing a variety of new Little Legends, Chibi Champions, and a penthouse party arena. The TFT Set Eight 2023 Lunar Gala event is scheduled to start on Jan. 12 at 1pm CT and run through Feb. 9. Players will have the opportunity to complete missions for rewards and even play a new limited-time game mode. Also dropping during the Lunar Gala event are a number of new cosmetics that will all be available for purchase within the TFT store.
New year, new Lunar Gods and Mythmakers skins coming to League
League of Legends players will soon see the arrival of more Lunar Gods and Mythmakers right before the new Lunar Year begins. The 12 new skins, including two Prestige editions, will land on the Rift with patches 13.1 and 13.2, which will close out the first month of the new year.
Sinatraa’s professional VALORANT comeback teased in North America Challengers
Former Sentinels player Jay “Sinatraa” Won could return to the VALORANT circuit through Challengers, fellow streamer Connor “PROD” Moran said last night. Sinatraa’s potential comeback, following almost a two-year absence, could be next week with the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier, which is set to begin on Jan. 17.
All skins coming to the Rift in League Patch 13.1
The first League of Legends update of 2023, Patch 13.1, is almost here. With the addition of Patch 13.1, which is scheduled to go live today, the 2023 ranked season will start rolling out across the globe. Players will once again have the chance to focus on their grind on Summoner’s Rift, and this time around, they won’t have as much time to reach their desired rank. With the division of the ranked season into two splits, those who plan on reaching Challenger might have to hurry. Otherwise, they will have to climb again next split.
One month after Ramattra’s release, Overwatch players are still struggling to unlock the hero
Even though Ramattra, the latest hero added to Overwatch 2, has been available since early December 2022, he’s not getting much play. Players are usually hyped to test new heroes in Overwatch 2, but Ramattra is not following that route. In fact, there are players complaining that locking away new heroes behind the premium battle pass or by grinding the game made them lose all the hype they had.
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
Why did Fortnite remove the Shockwave Hammer?
Fortnite is one of the most-played games in the world right now thanks to its five-plus years of community building. Throughout that time, Epic Games has consistently changed the way the game is played through new POIs, mechanics, and weapons. But this doesn’t always end well. Sometimes, Epic has to disable the weapons it just put into the game due to bugs.
Over 500 million games of League of Legends were played in 2022
League of Legends’ official Instagram account recently shared the number of minions slayed by all League players in 2022. With an impressive one trillion minions taken down last year, 2022 might be one of the most fruitful years for the game. The account also said it would take over 25,000 years for that many minions to spawn in one game. With those numbers revealed it only takes some math to roughly estimate how many games of League were played in 2022.
