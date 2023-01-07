ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Kevin McCarthy Is Already Inviting the Next Pandemic Mess

When a week of chaos on the floor of the House ended with a near-fistfight and Kevin McCarthy finally claiming the gavel this weekend, it was easy to forget we were living through a pandemic. But the novel coronavirus is still killing hundreds of Americans every day, with the XBB.1.5...
msn.com

Biden's abuse of power at the border

Shortly before his trip to El Paso, President Joe Biden announced his plan to address the border crisis. Anyone still hoping — two years into Biden's term — that the president would outline an effective solution to the current flood of illegal aliens and drugs had to be disappointed.
msn.com

Mexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at Feet

(Bloomberg) -- The question was about migration. But Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had a lot to say on just about everything else. Standing between US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a summit-ending news conference in Mexico City on Tuesday, the Mexican leader, known as AMLO, spent about 28 minutes answering a single reporter’s questions as his guests fiddled uncomfortably at their lecterns.

