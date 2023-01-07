ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Lee County Commission approves new $15M highway department complex

The Lee County Commission is moving forward with plans to build a new highway department complex that will sit on 21 acres of property at the corner of Society Hill Road and Williamson Avenue In Opelika. The total cost for the project will come to $15,055,832.00. The commission voted to...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man’s body found in north Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday. According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
OPELIKA, AL
opelika-al.gov

CITY OF OPELIKA OFFERS NO-CONTACT SYSTEM FOR BUSINESS LICENSE RENEWALS

The City of Opelika Revenue Department has mailed out business license renewal applications. Alcoholic beverage licenses are due January 15, 2023, but since January 15 is on the weekend, you will have until January 17 at 4:30 pm. The deadline for regular business license renewals is February 15, 2023. Business license renewals processed after the dates listed above will be subject to a late penalty and/or interest payment.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Uptown Columbus announces a series of spring events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is excited to announce a robust spring event schedule. Returning to this year’s event lineup are several local favorites. Uptown’s Spring Food Truck Festival, Riverfest, and Uptown’s Beer and Wine Festival are amongst the returning festivals, this spring. On April 1,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Red Light Safety Program expands in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City expanded its Red Light Safety Program by adding additional cameras to monitor traffic and keep the roads safer at busy intersections. The city contracted Verra Mobility, a third-party company, to maintain the camera systems and infrastructure. Since implementing the program and installing cameras about 10 years ago, Phenix City […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Alpine Drive. According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and Regatta Court. It happened around 3 p.m. on January 9 in broad daylight, according to authorities. Below is...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services have been finalized for a Montgomery woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. Services for Courtney Edwards, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Taylor Road campus of Church...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Fatal car crash claims the life of an Opelika man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On January 6, a fatal car crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. The crash occurred two miles east of Auburn, in Lee County. The two vehicles collided while driving on U.S. 280, near mile marker 102. The crash claimed the life of Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika.
OPELIKA, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Woman missing since May 2022, LaGrange police offer reward for info

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A woman who went missing from the LaGrange area on May 26, 2022 is still reportedly missing. Police say they are now offering a reward for information that could lead to her being found. Michelle Dunlap Smith was last seen walking away from the WellStar West Georgia...
LAGRANGE, GA

