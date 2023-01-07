Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee County Commission approves new $15M highway department complex
The Lee County Commission is moving forward with plans to build a new highway department complex that will sit on 21 acres of property at the corner of Society Hill Road and Williamson Avenue In Opelika. The total cost for the project will come to $15,055,832.00. The commission voted to...
COLUMBUS: Portions of 12th Street to close Jan. 23 due to hotel-related construction
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A portion of 12th Street in Columbus is temporarily closing as the Hampton Inn parking deck is constructed, says the Columbus Consolidated Government. On Monday, Jan. 23, Broadway to Front Ave and 12th Street will close for two weeks. Drivers are asked to be cautious in the area and throughout the […]
WSFA
Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers....
WSFA
Man’s body found in north Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday. According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (3) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
‘It was brutal,’ Alabama man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
WTVM
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
opelika-al.gov
CITY OF OPELIKA OFFERS NO-CONTACT SYSTEM FOR BUSINESS LICENSE RENEWALS
The City of Opelika Revenue Department has mailed out business license renewal applications. Alcoholic beverage licenses are due January 15, 2023, but since January 15 is on the weekend, you will have until January 17 at 4:30 pm. The deadline for regular business license renewals is February 15, 2023. Business license renewals processed after the dates listed above will be subject to a late penalty and/or interest payment.
Columbus weekend marked by shootings, armed robberies and home invasions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions. WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WSFA
LaGrange announces street closures for MLK parade on Saturday, Jan. 14
LaGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange is notifying the public of several street closures for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Saturday, Jan. 14. Streets around the parade route will begin closing at 12:45 p.m. in anticipation of the parade’s 1 p.m. start. The City of LaGrange says the route begins and […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
WTVM
Uptown Columbus announces a series of spring events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is excited to announce a robust spring event schedule. Returning to this year’s event lineup are several local favorites. Uptown’s Spring Food Truck Festival, Riverfest, and Uptown’s Beer and Wine Festival are amongst the returning festivals, this spring. On April 1,...
Red Light Safety Program expands in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City expanded its Red Light Safety Program by adding additional cameras to monitor traffic and keep the roads safer at busy intersections. The city contracted Verra Mobility, a third-party company, to maintain the camera systems and infrastructure. Since implementing the program and installing cameras about 10 years ago, Phenix City […]
WTVM
Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Alpine Drive. According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and Regatta Court. It happened around 3 p.m. on January 9 in broad daylight, according to authorities. Below is...
WSFA
Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services have been finalized for a Montgomery woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. Services for Courtney Edwards, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Taylor Road campus of Church...
WTVM
Fatal car crash claims the life of an Opelika man
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On January 6, a fatal car crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. The crash occurred two miles east of Auburn, in Lee County. The two vehicles collided while driving on U.S. 280, near mile marker 102. The crash claimed the life of Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman missing since May 2022, LaGrange police offer reward for info
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A woman who went missing from the LaGrange area on May 26, 2022 is still reportedly missing. Police say they are now offering a reward for information that could lead to her being found. Michelle Dunlap Smith was last seen walking away from the WellStar West Georgia...
Alabama man killed when van collides with truck and overturns
An Alabama man was killed Friday night whe the van in which he was riding struck a truck and overturned, Alabama troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of an Opelika, Alabama, man. Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, was fatally injured when the...
