Sean Gentry
4d ago
This entire voting process for Speaker of the House was nothing but a political clown show. These Representatives on the far right are not for our interests. They are for their own interests. Having to vote 15 times for Speaker of the House is plain ridiculous. Talk about a huge waste of time, money, and resources.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Mike Rogers waves off House floor altercation with Matt Gaetz: ‘A big nothing burger’
Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, was briefly held back by colleagues on the floor of the U.S. House Friday as colleagues again failed to make Rep. Kevin McCarthy the speaker. In a short video, Rogers appeared to try to talk to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who was among a faction of lawmakers that repeatedly blocked McCarthy’s nomination. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., apparently forcefully restrained Rogers.
Richard Hudson on pulling Mike Rogers from Matt Gaetz: ‘I can’t remember a stranger time’
It was a blink-and-you-might-have-missed-it moment — until the images went viral. Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican from Alabama, rushed toward Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, to confront him about marking himself present instead of voting for Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House speaker as members of their party expected.
After Mike Rogers, Matt Gaetz exchange, Congress calls for freer C-SPAN. Will they regret it?
There were no rules in the House chamber last week, and C-SPAN made the most of it. Republicans’ multiday ordeal to select a speaker of the House — Kevin McCarthy ultimately won early Saturday morning, on the 15th ballot — left the chamber without an active rules package.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Letter to the Editor – Opinion Piece Regarding The RINO from Alabama
Calhoun County, AL – We believe that all our residents deserve to voice their opinions. All opinions are from the writer and are not the opinion of Calhoun County Journal. Please feel free to include your name or post anonymously. We will not posts threats or accusations. We encourage our reader interaction with this news platform.
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
The Republican-led committee sent a series of letters requesting financial information from the Treasury Department about financial transactions by members of the Biden family flagged as suspicious
WSFA
Rep. Mike Rogers named chairman of House Armed Services Committee
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - Rep. Mike Rogers has been named chairman of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee. “Alabama has always played a critical role in supporting our national security,” Rogers said. “As the first congressman from Alabama to serve as chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, I look forward to continuing that legacy.”
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
