Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 4, 2023

Zendaya won her first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama on Tuesday (Jan. 10) for her role as Rue Bennett on the gutsy, young-adult drama, Euphoria. However, the star of the hit HBO series was unable to attend the live event due to prior work commitments. She took to social media to accept her award. "I'm so sorry I wasn't able...

13 MINUTES AGO