Dickson County Source

Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 4, 2023

By Donna Vissman
 4 days ago
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (12/29/22 to 01/04/23).

Here are highlights this week.

  • The movies White Noise and The Menu make their debut on our streaming chart, as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery continues to reign the list.
  • Netflix’s hit shows Wednesday and Treason take spots #5 and #9 consecutively, and Top Gun: Maverick on #8.

Here are the top ten titles this week.

  1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix
  2. Yellowstone- Paramount Network
  3. 1923- Paramount Network
  4. White Noise-Netflix
  5. Wednesday- Netflix
  6. The Menu- HBO Max
  7. Kaleidoscope- Netflix
  8. Top Gun:Maverick-Paramount +
  9. Treason- Netflix
  10. The Banshees of Inisherin-HBO Max

Dickson County, TN
Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

