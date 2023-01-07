ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023

By Austin Timberlake
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdCJM_0k6ccmOY00

Here’s a look at our top stories from January 2 to January 6, 2023.

  • At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cheatham County.
  • Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family.
  • Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County.

Davidson County Source

  • Update: The deceased are identified as Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County.
  • Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month.
  • An arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued against Joe De Leon, 21, for the November 25 fatal shooting of Antonio Rudolfo, 19, in a church parking lot in the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue. The church was closed at the time of the shooting.

Dickson County Source

  • The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying these subjects. If you have any information, please contact Detective Pulley at 615-441-9573, or you can message this page. Read more.
  • The Dickson Police Department will be hosting the City of Dickson Police Department Citizens Police Academy, Class #7, starting March 2nd, 2023. Read more.
  • The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March. Read more.

Maury County Source

  • In spite of having their grand opening two weeks before COVID-19 hit, The Factory at Columbia has survived and thrived because of its sophisticated but funky vibe.
  • Scammers are preparing to tap into your accounts, get your information, and steal your money and peace of mind.
  • Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!

Robertson County Source

  • Congratulations to SRO Deputy James “Jim” Miller on his retirement from the Sheriff’s Office! Deputy Miller dedicated 42 years of his life to serving the citizens of Robertson County with the #rcsoteam!
  • What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield!
  • Public House, the brainchild of Chef Jessica LaVeck, owner of Italian restaurant MoliPazzo in White House, brings the feel of an English pub tucked away in a rural village to the City of Springfield.

Rutherford Source

  • With the beginning of every new year a new assemblage of bills become effective. Here are the laws that will become effective in January of 2023 listed under general categories.
  • Luke Bryan is selling his slice of 30A, the listing price is $18 million, reports Taste of Country.
  • The City of Murfreesboro finalized the closing Wednesday (Dec. 21) with Sunset on the Stones River LLC on property along Medical Center Parkway for development of Bourbon Brothers venues.

Sumner County Source

  • BOLO for William G. Reynolds. On 01/04/2023 Reynolds stole a black 2023 Hyundai Elantra. This vehicle was later recovered by Metro Police on Whites Creek Pike.
  • On December 30th, 2022, Louis Gutierrez left his residence at around 1600-1800 hours in Gallatin, TN, and has not returned.
  • Bridgestone Arena is hosting some incredible concerts and other entertainment this year. Here are the upcoming events for Bridgestone Arena in 2023 (as of January 5, 2023).

Williamson Source

  • There’s plenty of lottery excitement as the year 2023 gets underway, thanks to a whopping Mega Millions® jackpot set for next Tuesday, January 3!
  • A new Mexican restaurant will open in Franklin at the site of the former IHOP.
  • Planning your travel adventure for 2023? Tripadvisor released its list of places to visit that the traveler community is into right now.

Wilson County Source

  • On December 31, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to an ‘05 Ford SUV, stolen from Nashville on 12/22.
  • The pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Murfreesboro Pike near Elm Hill Pike just after 10 p.m. Sunday died this morning.
  • Safenet captured a 2018, white, Jeep Compass, that was stolen out of Michigan.

Comments / 0

Related
Dickson County Source

Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day

January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Whether eaten traditionally with cream cheese and lox, or with more trendy fare, the once plain bagel is now a “hot” food that has been given the gourmet treatment and they are enjoyed by more than 200 million Americans every year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

2023 Bonnaroo lineup released

The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
TENNESSEE STATE
1029thebuzz.com

Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here

Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Protesters gather on first day of Legislature

The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says

‘Time to pass the torch’ | Sports Animal’s Jimmy Hyams announces retirement. The radio personality and sports reporter made the announcement on his blog, where he also reflected on his impressive career. Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person last seen Aug. 2022. Updated: 1 hour...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

7 million deadly doses of fentanyl seized in Tennessee last year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized 7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in Tennessee. “It’s a tragic and unfortunate number,” said DEA special agent Jeffrey Scott. “On the one hand, it speaks to the work that we’re doing. On the other hand, it speaks to the amount of fentanyl that’s actually washed across the United States right now.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

THP: Local traffic deaths up, spiked in some counties

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) saw a slight uptrend in traffic fatalities in News Channel 11’s coverage area over the last year, but some counties saw a significant spike in deaths. According to a report compiled by the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, THP’s District 5 (Fall Branch) saw […]
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way

California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions

Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
682
Followers
3K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy