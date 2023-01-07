ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO

By Source Staff
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLcLk_0k6cckd600
Photo Submitted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 6, 2023) – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.

Tahir has held several leadership positions since joining Ascension Saint Thomas in 2014, focusing throughout on creating a culture of trust and collaboration with physicians, clinicians, payors, and other key stakeholders. Among his accomplishments, Tahir oversaw the design and launch of a $300 million modernization of the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus, managed the integration of multiple physician practices into a unified medical group, led the significant expansion of clinical service lines, and aligned new insurance networks.

In addition to receiving recognition as a “Top 25 Emerging Leader” by Modern Healthcare and as a “Rising Star” by Becker’s Hospital Review, Tahir has been named one of Nashville Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” and listed among “Tomorrow’s Leaders” by the Catholic Health Association. Tahir serves on the boards of the Catholic Health Association of the United States, American Heart Association of Tennessee, and Nashville Public Radio. He holds master’s degrees from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Loyola University Chicago Quinlan School of Business.

“The health system’s footprint across the state has seen significant expansion under Tim’s five years of leadership,” said Craig Cordola, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Ascension. “As an innovator with a track record of success, Fahad is well-suited to lead our next phase of growth as we continue serving Middle Tennessee.”

“I am honored to succeed a leader of Tim’s caliber and character and privileged to serve our ministry in this new capacity,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas. “Ascension Saint Thomas has attained a national reputation for innovation and clinical excellence in more than 125 years of serving our community and we will continue to shape the future of healthcare in concert with our partners.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesboro.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso as its Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Vanderbilt Health to drop some Medicare Advantage plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it would no longer accept specific Medicare Advantage plans. Vanderbilt Health ended participation with Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans. The change goes into effect April 1, 2023. In an institutional statement, the hospital said:. “Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
NASHVILLE, TN
WNAW 94.7

Report: Former George Jones Museum in Nashville to Become a Sports Bar

The building that formerly housed the now-defunct George Jones Museum in downtown Nashville will now serve as the home for an elaborate sports bar, according to a new report. The Nashville Business Journal reports that DraftKings Sports & Social has filed for a sign permit with the Metro Historic Zoning Commission in the old location at 128 Second Ave. North, right in the heart of Music City's tourist district. That proposed signage also includes the Professional Bullriders Inc. logo, though it is not presently clear how that organization might tie into plans for a sports bar and entertainment complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Cumberland University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center announce a newly established employment pathway

Cumberland University is partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to offer a new scholarship opportunity for up to 20 Cumberland students each year who are pursuing degrees in nursing. The VUMC Nursing Scholars Program will support Cumberland University students as they pursue their degrees while providing a pathway for these...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
franklinis.com

A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES 2023 RESTAURANT WEEK, JANUARY 23-29

A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES 2023 RESTAURANT WEEK, JANUARY 23-29 Hospitality Group Celebrates Customers, Community Partners with Food Specials, Giveaways and More for a Second Year. FRANKLIN, Tenn. – A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), the family-owned, Franklin-based hospitality group behind beloved Southern restaurants Puckett’s Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy, Deacon’s New South...
FRANKLIN, TN
franklinis.com

ASCEND FEDERAL CREDIT UNION OPENS NEW LOCATION IN LEBANON

ASCEND FEDERAL CREDIT UNION OPENS NEW LOCATION IN LEBANON. Jan. 9, 2023 – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, today announced the opening of its newest location in Lebanon. Located at 1719 West Main Street, the new branch office is the company’s 27th location and second in Wilson County.
LEBANON, TN
Dickson County Source

Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day

January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Whether eaten traditionally with cream cheese and lox, or with more trendy fare, the once plain bagel is now a “hot” food that has been given the gourmet treatment and they are enjoyed by more than 200 million Americans every year.
TENNESSEE STATE
1029thebuzz.com

Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here

Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Hiring Event for New Nashville Store

Nashville – Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon finish construction on its new store in Nashville to expand local access to fresh and healthy foods. Located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville, the store will open on Friday, Jan. 20,...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Hosts Upcoming Job Fair

(Murfreesboro, TN) - Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive job fair will include teaching positions for...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wkdzradio.com

Child Flown To Hospital After Equipment Landed On The Child

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Ralph Harrison Lewis

Ralph Harrison Lewis, age 61 of Dickson, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Mr. Lewis was born on January 10, 1961. He was a son of the late Robert Henry Lewis Sr. and Tennie Mae Hughes Word. Ralph was a graduate of Dickson County High School, class of...
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

Sam Smith Announces Stop at Bridgestone Arena

Sam Smith just announced the North American dates for his tour “Gloria the Tour.”. Sharing on social media Smith states, “GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA-This is going to be so special, it’s been too long sailors!! Can’t wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together,”
NASHVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

Sumner School Board to Consider Removing Book from Libraries

Study session will include review of book facing a challenge, fate of "Ways to Make Sunshine" in board's hands. The Sumner County School Board will meet in a study session on Tuesday, January 10th at 6PM. The meeting will include a discussion of whether or not the book "Ways to Make Sunshine" should be removed from the school system's libraries.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
682
Followers
3K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy