Read full article on original website
Related
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A Texas Republican has started the process to impeach Secretary Mayorkas
U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, has filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The resolution accuses Mayorkas of not “maintaining operational control” over the U.S. border. Fallon cites the secretary’s attempt to eliminate Title 42, ending the Migrant Protection Protocols and terminating contracts for additional border wall construction.
Biden’s Mexico Trip Highlights Nearshoring Opportunity
President Biden’s visit to Mexico earlier this week renewed attention on issues along the U.S. border as well as nearshoring opportunities for companies looking to strategize on sourcing. Though talk of clean energy and semiconductor supply chains dominated discussions between Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the North American Leaders Summit held Jan. 9-10 in Mexico City, the event highlighted why companies in the U.S. should consider putting some of their eggs in a south-of-the-border basket. “The U.S.-Mexican effort to encourage American businesses to move manufacturing operations to Mexico needs to be shifted into...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Biden inspects US-Mexico border amid GOP criticism
President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office. A visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
The Republican-led committee sent a series of letters requesting financial information from the Treasury Department about financial transactions by members of the Biden family flagged as suspicious
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gov. Abbott stoops to a personal low
In most cases, migrants to the U.S. border are fleeing difficult political, economic, weather-related situations or threats to personal safety issues. They’ve faced arduous journeys to get to the border and years of confused U.S. policies when it comes to applying for entry or seeking asylum. Along the way...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Austin American-Statesman. January 8, 2023. Editorial: The border crisis needs solutions, leaders. The bad news at the U.S. border with Mexico keeps getting worse as growing numbers of desperate migrants pile up at ports of entry seeking refuge from violence, persecution and poverty in their home countries. To hear Gov....
Bryan College Station Eagle
CES 2023: Companies tout environmental tech innovations
LAS VEGAS — The mottled bright green leaves of a pothos plant stood out against the flashy expanse of electric vehicles and smart products at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this year. This particular version of the familiar houseplant was bioengineered to remove 30 times the amount of indoor air pollutants of a typical house plant, according to Neoplants, the Paris-based company that created it.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The military could ease its recruiting crisis
The U.S. military has entered 2023 amid its largest recruiting crisis since the end of the Vietnam War, with the possibility of being short thousands of new recruits. This year’s National Defense Authorization Act cut the Army’s size by 30,000 personnel, and the Pentagon is employing multiple methods to improve recruitment, from trying to reach Generation Z through video games and video game streamers, to increasing cash enlistment bonuses and changing mottos and commercials.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Don't turn away from political violence
On the Friday in October when David DePape burst into the house where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping and allegedly beat him with a hammer, fracturing his skull, most Americans were shocked, horrified and disgusted. Pelosi was brutally assaulted in what prosecutors have called a politically motivated attempt to capture,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bills' Hamlin returns to Buffalo; traffic deaths decline slightly; Georgia grand jury ends Trump probe | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin say the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo to continue his recovery. » The Biden administration says Iran’s sale of lethal drones to...
Private U.S.-space company ABL fails to launch from Alaska
ABL said it is committed to trying again after its launchpad was destroyed.
Russia Suffers 'Huge Losses' in Battle for Biggest Gain in Months: Ukraine
Officials in Ukraine and Russia are both agreeing that the city of Soledar is not in either side's grasp.
Comments / 0