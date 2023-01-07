ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
A Texas Republican has started the process to impeach Secretary Mayorkas

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, has filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The resolution accuses Mayorkas of not “maintaining operational control” over the U.S. border. Fallon cites the secretary’s attempt to eliminate Title 42, ending the Migrant Protection Protocols and terminating contracts for additional border wall construction.
Biden’s Mexico Trip Highlights Nearshoring Opportunity

President Biden’s visit to Mexico earlier this week renewed attention on issues along the U.S. border as well as nearshoring opportunities for companies looking to strategize on sourcing. Though talk of clean energy and semiconductor supply chains dominated discussions between Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the North American Leaders Summit held Jan. 9-10 in Mexico City, the event highlighted why companies in the U.S. should consider putting some of their eggs in a south-of-the-border basket. “The U.S.-Mexican effort to encourage American businesses to move manufacturing operations to Mexico needs to be shifted into...
Biden inspects US-Mexico border amid GOP criticism

President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office. A visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
Gov. Abbott stoops to a personal low

In most cases, migrants to the U.S. border are fleeing difficult political, economic, weather-related situations or threats to personal safety issues. They’ve faced arduous journeys to get to the border and years of confused U.S. policies when it comes to applying for entry or seeking asylum. Along the way...
Editorial Roundup: Texas

Austin American-Statesman. January 8, 2023. Editorial: The border crisis needs solutions, leaders. The bad news at the U.S. border with Mexico keeps getting worse as growing numbers of desperate migrants pile up at ports of entry seeking refuge from violence, persecution and poverty in their home countries. To hear Gov....
CES 2023: Companies tout environmental tech innovations

LAS VEGAS — The mottled bright green leaves of a pothos plant stood out against the flashy expanse of electric vehicles and smart products at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this year. This particular version of the familiar houseplant was bioengineered to remove 30 times the amount of indoor air pollutants of a typical house plant, according to Neoplants, the Paris-based company that created it.
The military could ease its recruiting crisis

The U.S. military has entered 2023 amid its largest recruiting crisis since the end of the Vietnam War, with the possibility of being short thousands of new recruits. This year’s National Defense Authorization Act cut the Army’s size by 30,000 personnel, and the Pentagon is employing multiple methods to improve recruitment, from trying to reach Generation Z through video games and video game streamers, to increasing cash enlistment bonuses and changing mottos and commercials.
Don't turn away from political violence

On the Friday in October when David DePape burst into the house where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping and allegedly beat him with a hammer, fracturing his skull, most Americans were shocked, horrified and disgusted. Pelosi was brutally assaulted in what prosecutors have called a politically motivated attempt to capture,...
