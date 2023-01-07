Read full article on original website
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 10: Jackson advances to Flyer invite final with win over host Flyers
Jackson (11-3) rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat fifth seed and host Lindbergh, 55-52, to advance to the Flyer Invitational Tournament championship – its first appearance in the fixture since 2017, in which the Indians won their most recent regular season tournament championship. Jackson’s opponent in the championship...
semoball.com
WRESTLING CELEBRATION: Mules honor founding coach, get pair of wins as they mark 50 years on mat
On a night when the man who gave birth to the Poplar Bluff wrestling program, Terry Smith, was honored with induction to the program’s ring of honor, the Mules played host to Notre Dame and Kennett and made sure to put on quite the exclamation point to further illustrate how important the sport has become in town.
semoball.com
Kennett ends losing streak with second upset over Bernie
The Kennett Indians (6-8) ended a four-game losing streak Tuesday night in the team’s second upset over Bernie (9-4) at home after successfully contending with the Mules’ impressive long range shooting game. Putting up over 80 points against Bernie once again, Kennett won 81-66. “We knew we had...
semoball.com
DONETTES 2, EAST CARTER 0: Doniphan beats Lady Redbirds in rematch of LRCC final
ELLSINORE — Nineteen days after the Doniphan Donettes and East Carter Lady Redbirds battled for the Lady Royals Christmas Classic title, the two squads met Monday in a key Ozark Foothills Conference battle. And for the second time in 19 days, the Donettes emerged victorious, this time by a...
semoball.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Neelyville downs Clearwater in battle of the Tigers
NEELYVILLE — The Neelyville Tigers defeated the Clearwater Tigers 93-69 at home Tuesday night in an Ozark Foothills Conference contest. Preston Goodnight led Neelyville’s scoring with 21 points, with Casen Stephens putting in 17 points in the victory. “We were able to get an early lead and maintain...
semoball.com
Portageville Bulldogs falls short against Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — Portageville fell to Bootheel rival Caruthersville 62-52 on Friday, Jan. 6. “The boys competed hard,” said Portageville coach TJ Smith. “We had some shots fall early that gave us a boost, but ended up a few box outs and defensive stops short of pulling this one out.”
semoball.com
Portageville annihilates Caruthersville and wins big at Holcomb
The Portageville girls’ basketball team upped its winning streak to four games after wins over Caruthersville and Holcomb. The Lady Bulldogs (9-4) won 69-4 over Caruthersville (0-9) on Friday, Jan. 6, and defeated Holcomb (5-8) by a score of 61-40 on Monday, Jan. 9. Amiyah Saxton led the team...
semoball.com
Redhawk center proves valuable to his coach and the nation
Four years ago, after watching Southeast Missouri State left tackle Drew Forbes be selected in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, veteran Redhawk coach Tom Matukewicz stated that “the guy on the O-line that we’ll really miss is Lucas Orchard.”. It wasn’t that Orchard, who interestingly...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Saturday Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
kbsi23.com
1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
mymoinfo.com
Monica Adams starting new venture
(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. KFVS M-F 5-530p Recurring Syncbak Primary. Rust College...
darnews.com
Boil water advisory for 142 area
Butler County Public Water Supply District #1 has announced a boil water advisory to all customers on Highway 142, this includes all roads coming off Highway 142 on the east and west side up to a half mile. Field supervisor Shannon Baker made the notification at 12:15 p.m. Monday. For...
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: The Day the Campbell Bank Was Robbed
It seems like Almost Yesterday that strangers entered the bank of Campbell, Missouri and made off with some of the community’s money. It was just a few moments after 3:00pm on November 11, 1933 when two men in fancy dark suits walked into the lobby of the small bank on Campbell’s Main Street.
mymoinfo.com
William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23
William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
