Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Southwest crisis reveals clubby world of airline leaders
The operational chaos that engulfed Southwest Airlines Co. over the busy holiday period was a crisis decades in the making. In the aftermath of a meltdown that led to 16,700 flight cancellations and may cost the airline more than $800 million, blame has fallen on an outmoded crew scheduling system and an unusual point-to-point route network. Southwest was overwhelmed and unable to adapt as a severe storm swept the U.S.
Comments / 0