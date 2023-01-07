The operational chaos that engulfed Southwest Airlines Co. over the busy holiday period was a crisis decades in the making. In the aftermath of a meltdown that led to 16,700 flight cancellations and may cost the airline more than $800 million, blame has fallen on an outmoded crew scheduling system and an unusual point-to-point route network. Southwest was overwhelmed and unable to adapt as a severe storm swept the U.S.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO