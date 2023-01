MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Women's basketball looks to bounce back Thursday at Tennessee Tech after falling in Saturday's matinee against Eastern Illinois. The Eagles were led by Sophie Benharouga and Veronica Charles in the loss, who posted 13 points apiece. Charles added four assists and two steals, while Crystal Corley added eight points and two steals of her own.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO