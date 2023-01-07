ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WBKR

Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023

So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
evansvilleliving.com

‘More than a Drum Line’

An Evansville nonprofit has been making a booming — pardon the pun — impression on youth for 20 years, and it shows no signs of losing steam. Boom Squad was launched in January 2003 by parents who wanted to give their children a step toward positive influences and productive activities. In the two decades since, it has upped its presence to the national stage.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New Planet Fitness coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new Planet Fitness is coming to Towne Square Mall in Owensboro. Officials with Planet Fitness management confirm the news of the second location. They say the new gym will face Target on Frederica inside the mall. A timetable has not yet been announced, but they...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

METS and SWIRCA provide free rides for Evansville seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Starting January 1 and continuing through June 30, the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will provide free bus rides to disabled persons and seniors 65 years and older who reside in the city of Evansville. This is made possible through community support and grant funding received by SWIRCA and More. Officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville’s Franklin Street Bazaar Now Accepting Vendor Applications for 2023

Even though we're smack dab in the middle of chilly Tri-State winter, the warm days of spring and summer will be here before we know it which means many of our favorite outdoor events and activities will also be making their return including the weekly Franklin Street Bazaar. With the start of this year's bazaar set for the end of May, organizers are beginning their search for vendors to fill the lawn of the West Branch Library now.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

New Car Wash May Be Coming to a Unique Location on Evansville’s East Side

While it would take some time to reach Dollar General territory, it feels like we've seen a number of new automatic car washes pop up in and around Evansville over the past few years. It seems that trend may continue in 2023 with news that another new car wash company is looking to set up shop on Evansville's east side in a spot that, to me, is hard to picture a car wash sitting on.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

New 2023 Dates Added for Immersive Art & Music Experience in Southern Indiana

Evansville is Southern Indiana's home of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, & Science, as well as the Koch Immersive Theatre and Planetarium. Located at near the heart of the city's downtown, the Evansville Museum offers a diverse educational experience for visitors with both its permanent collection, as well as its visiting exhibits. In addition to the museum, the Koch Immersive Theatre and Planetarium frequently hosts incredible sound and light experiences.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder

It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Plans filed for new Starbucks in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans have been filed to build a new Starbucks in Newburgh. They show it would be on Pointe View Drive, across the street from TownePlace Suites. This would be the second Starbucks for Newburgh. We’ve reached out to the owner for a timeline of construction and...
NEWBURGH, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Who Makes the Best Cookies in Evansville? [POLL]

While many of us are still holding fast to our New Year's resolutions, the rest of us are ready for a cookie!. Admittedly, I do enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Community Policy