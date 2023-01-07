Read full article on original website
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
Elk Grove Citizen
Frank, Daniels lead local wrestlers as league duals begin
It was another outstanding weekend for local wrestlers at regional tournaments, with Elk Grove, Sheldon and Laguna Creek guys bringing home more medals. Sheldon and Elk Grove wrestling competed at the Lloyd C Engel tournament at Escalon High School. The Huskies had eight out of 11 wrestlers placing. Noah Daniels, Caden Diamond, and Mohamed Alnassiri all won championships with Daniels earning the middleweight Outstanding Wrestler award. He defeated Logan Ladd of Turlock in the championship match for the 152-pound classification via a second period pin.
Elk Grove Citizen
Wrestling dual season starts with impressive wins by Elk Grove, Sheldon
The Delta League dual wrestling season got underway Tuesday with a set of double duals at Elk Grove High School. Elk Grove's superior lightweights amassed a series of pins to win the first dual of the night against Pleasant Grove, 60-20. On an adjoining mat, Sheldon was putting together a...
Elk Grove Citizen
Former Citizen Sports Editor now coaching softball
I enjoyed my eight years helping Jon Gudel cover the Elk Grove sports scene through these pages of the Citizen newspaper. Almost right out of college Jon became the sports editor and he hired me as a stringer in Dec. 2007. In 2015 when he moved on to his current job at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, I succeeded him as sports editor.
Roseville, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
elkgrovelagunanews.com
The EGUSD got it right on school closures
The Elk Grove Unified School District has faced much criticism over the past few years for some of its decisions or in some cases indecision. But they made the right decision by not closing all the schools due to the storms. Other nearby districts did choose to close some or...
Police converge at Cosumnes River College after body found
SACRAMENTO - Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a death on campus.There was a heavy police presence at the college and as police investigated the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.. Police won't say exactly what happened, but tell CBS13 that there is a deceased person in the parking garage. Police say they don't suspect foul play. This is a developing story.
Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through
SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds. According to the National Weather Service, there haven't been any reports of tornado damage so far.All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m.
Sacramento River level not high enough for the Sacramento weir to be opened, officials say
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources said the Sacramento Weir would not be opened on Monday. The gates of the weir are opened when water levels at the I Street Bridge reach 29.87 feet, but so far, the levels have been declining. The last observed level of the Sacramento River at the bridge […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Unified closed Cosumnes and Dillard Elementary due to weather issues
The Elk Grove Unified School District posted on social that it will close Cosumnes and Dillard Elementary schools because of weather issues that could lead to flood and road closures. In the Elk Grove Unified School District, the wellness and safety of our students and staff remains our top priority....
Fox40
Discovery Park floods after recent storms in Sacramento
Discovery Park, located along the banks of the American River in Sacramento, is closed as water spreads onto the grounds. Discovery Park floods after recent storms in Sacramento. Discovery Park, located along the banks of the American River in Sacramento, is closed as water spreads onto the grounds. Discovery Park...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Unified School District updates list of closed schools
Dear Elk Grove Unified Families, Students, and Staff,. We first want to thank you for your patience and flexibility as we dealt with inclement weather conditions, school power outages and possible school closures. We will continue to closely monitor the forecasted storms and work with SMUD and the Office of Emergency Services (OES) in order to ensure safe and accessible school campuses.
Fox40
Sacramento River level reaches close to historic highs
The water level is approaching the Tower Bridge and a pole that marks historically high levels shows the water level just a few feet below. Sacramento River level reaches close to historic …. The water level is approaching the Tower Bridge and a pole that marks historically high levels shows...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Sacramento, police said Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of Stockton Boulevard and 14th Avenue Tuesday after getting a report of an injured person in the roadway around 6 p.m. Police said arriving...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: SACRAMENTO STORM PREPS/FIRE CAPT-DANGEROUS
Fire capt warns of new dangerous storm to hit area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Stockton Unified cancels classes due to winter storm
(KTXL) — Stockton Unified School District announced that it is canceling classes on Monday, Jan. 9, due to “extreme weather conditions” from a winter storm, the district said in a statement. “We are in direct communication with state and local officials,” the statement said. “The safety and wellness of our students, teachers and staff is […]
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
Fox40
Parts of El Dorado, Sacramento counties under river flood warning
(KTXL) — Parts of both El Dorado and Sacramento Counties are under river flood warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) until early Monday evening. NWS issued the warning Sunday evening saying minor flooding is forecast near Michigan Bar in the Cosumnes River. NWS said that at 13.2 feet,...
Placer deputies looking for 4 men after man shot, killed in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people wanted in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man. Upon arrival they found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead from gunshot wounds.
KCRA.com
Nearly 134k customers without power in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power outages surged late Saturday night in the Sacramento area, according to SMUD. The utility showed more than 133,000 customers are impacted as of 11:50 p.m. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
