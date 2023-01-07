ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym

A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shine My Crown

Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media

If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.
KISS 106

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
KISS 106

Watch Adorable Video of Young Hippo Playing in the Rain at the Cincinnati Zoo

There are just a few things I know for sure about hippopotamuses. I know they are the deadliest large land mammal on the planet, and I know that there are not many things on the planet that are cuter than a baby hippopotamus. I can also tell you that I do NOT want a hippopotamus for Christmas. One other fact I recently learned about young hippos is that they can be really silly, much like human youngsters – and they are just as fun to watch.
CINCINNATI, OH
KISS 106

Watch Cute Illinois Puppy Sink Into the Couch Cushions and Disappear [VIDEO]

Pets can do some pretty crazy things. They all have unique personalities and do things that leave us shaking our heads. When I was in college, I knew a girl whose cat wanted to sleep between the couch cushions. He would nuzzle his way down into one of the cracks between the cushions. Sometimes, he was so snuggled down into the crack of the couch cushions, you couldn't see him before you sat down. We usually just avoided sitting on either of the cracks for fear we would hurt him.
SALEM, IL
KISS 106

Adorable Kentucky Baby Bunny Thinks Barbie Dreamhouse Is His House

Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
OWENSBORO, KY
The Hollywood Reporter

Tennis Player Naomi Osaka Pregnant With First Child

Naomi Osaka has news to share: she’s pregnant. The star tennis player took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she’s expecting. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she posted along with an image of an ultrasound, seen below. More from The Hollywood ReporterNaomi Osaka Launching Media Company With LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHillCrypto Craze Hits Cannes as FTX Strikes Deal to Take Over Lead Sponsorship of amfAR GalaNaomi Osaka Exits IMG to Launch Athlete Management Banner With Longtime Agent Though she didn’t reveal more about the father, Osaka has been romantically linked to rapper Cordae in 2019. More to come.
KISS 106

Dangerous Social Media Apps Missouri Parents Need To Be Aware of

As a parent, I worry about everything that my kids do especially when it comes to all things social media. Growing up I never had to worry about Facebook, Snapchat, or TikTok, I was either outside playing on my Gameboy (Tetris all the way). In this day and age social media is so accessible parents need to pay close attention to what apps are on their kids' phones. There are at least five social media apps that all parents need to look out for.
MISSOURI STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy