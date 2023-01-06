Read full article on original website
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
NASDAQ
UBER Stock Benefits From a Favorable Court Ruling
Shares of Uber Technologies UBER have been performing well on the bourses lately, gaining 7.2% over the past two trading sessions. The upside can be attributed to a verdict issued by a New York City judge prohibiting pay raises for ride-sharing companies. The hikes were demanded by New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission.
Feds outline new plan for inmates to pay victim restitution
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department is proposing changes to how it runs federal prisoners' deposit accounts in an effort to make sure victims are paid restitution, including from some high-profile inmates with large balances. The new rule was published in the federal register Tuesday. It would...
POLITICO
Newsom lays out spending cuts as California budget swings from surplus to deficit
California faces belt-tightening, particularly in climate spending, amid a projected $22.5B deficit.
NASDAQ
North America leaders pledge cooperation on semiconductors, drugs
MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The United States, Mexico and Canada will take steps to promote the North American semiconductor industry, enhance cooperation to root out lethal drugs, and improve legal pathways for migrants, the White House said on Tuesday. In a statement issued to coincide with a North...
NASDAQ
Student Loan Forgiveness: Timeline of Events Leading Up To the Supreme Court Review
The road to student loan forgiveness is a long and winding one since President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration’s program on Aug. 24, 2022. Following several lawsuits and injunctions, the Supreme Court will finally hear cases in February. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits...
