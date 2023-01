ABILENE — It came down to the wire in Moody Coliseum on Saturday night as Southern Utah came from behind to earn a 74-72 win over the Wildcats. Abilene Christian set the tone in the first half and played their style of basketball, grinding out a 30-25 lead at the half. The Thunderbirds made some adjustments at the half and were able to push the tempo to a quicker pace to favor them in the second 20 minutes of action. SUU put up 49 points in the second half and ultimately won the game at the free throw line, making 22 freebies while the Wildcats managed to get to the line just 19 times. ACU had six players score in double figures and forced 21 turnovers but came up just short, turning the ball over on the final possession of the game.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO