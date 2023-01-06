Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
WMBF
Proposal to bring more places to live, shop in Myrtle Beach passes first city council reading
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposal to bring more retail stores and affordable housing across from Coastal Grand Mall is one step closer to becoming reality. Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that makes changes to the Pine Island Point Planned Unit Development. Pine...
WMBF
Get a juice cleanse this year at the Wellness Bar
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Wellness Bar is a FULLY cold pressed juice bar located in Myrtle Beach. They proudly offer a variety of healthy options such as: protein shakes, wellness shots, juice cleanses, lattes, and much more!. Their goal is to strengthen your mental and physical productivity through...
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in South Carolina.
WMBF
Rezoning application withdrawn for Wild Water & Wheels property in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The rezoning application for the Wild Water & Wheels property in Surfside Beach has been withdrawn, according to the town clerk. WMBF News started asking questions after noticing that the first reading for the rezoning was not on the town council agenda. An application...
WMBF
SBA reminds Myrtle Beach businesses it offers financial help to Hurricane Ian victims
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Small Business Administration wants to remind business owners it is ready to help them if they suffered damage from Hurricane Ian. The SBA gave a presentation to Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday about its economic disaster loan. It allows for business owners...
News13 to host blood drives in Myrtle Beach, Florence; donors get chance to win Super Bowl tickets
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 and the American Red Cross will be hosting blood drives on Thursday in Florence and Myrtle Beach. The blood drives will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and Magnolia Mall in Florence. All donors will have a chance to […]
WMBF
Keep your health on track this year for the Myrtle Beach YMCA
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s no secret that resolutions tend to get broken. The Y is here to help you reach your goals this year!. They’ve designed a challenge to help you develop simple daily healthy habits this year. Small habits add up to big results!. Move...
WMBF
Construction on North Myrtle Beach Hampton Inn could soon be underway
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction for a Hampton Inn and Suites in North Myrtle Beach could begin in the next couple of months. The hotel, which will be located at the 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, was approved in 2019 but put on pause due to COVID. During a North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, an agent for the hotel’s developer requested another floor and more parking spots.
myrtlebeachsc.com
After accident, North Myrtle Beach looks to outlaw summer biking on beach
After a 2022 North Myrtle Beach incident, Mayor Marilyn Hatley and North Myrtle Beach City Council are considering banning summer biking on the beach. Mayor Hatley said that a person was hit by an e-bike on a North Myrtle Beach public beach this past summer. Mayor Hatley stated North Myrtle...
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking
Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
WMBF
Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot outside of two bars in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. to Klockers Tavern and Barfields Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass for a large fight that was happening outside.
wpde.com
Surfside Beach Pier opening date announced, mayor shares Wild Water and Wheels update
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach town Mayor Hellyer provided a couple of updates Friday. The first is that the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to be open by April 16 this year. Leases have been signed for two retail spaces, and they still have two tenants to...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WMBF
‘We are busier than we’ve ever been before’: Horry County Fire Rescue hiring to handle record-breaking call volume
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Being the largest fire rescue organization in the state, Horry County Fire Rescue is looking to expand its team. Although they host hiring campaigns twice a year, spokesperson, Tony Casey said this year is different. “We are busier than we’ve ever been before. Horry County...
WMBF
Controlled burn at Murrells Inlet state park to temporarily close biking, walking path
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A controlled burn at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet will force crews to close parts of a popular bike and walking path. The Waccamaw Neck bikeway, which runs through Pawleys island to the Horry County line, will close intermittently starting this week until the controlled burn at the park is complete.
Man ‘purposefully’ hit pedestrians, cars in Florence County Walmart parking lot, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after deputies said he “purposefully” hit pedestrians and cars in the parking lot of a Florence County Walmart on Saturday. Justin Wade Gardner, 33, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two […]
myrtlebeach.com
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach
It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
WMBF
Residents pack first Horry County Council meeting of the year to voice concerns of proposed development
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -The first Horry County Council meeting of the new year is officially in the books. It was packed with residents with strong opinions regarding a proposed development along Highway 501 near Legends Drive. “I just don’t see the benefit to the area or the community, if...
Hemingway man accused of burglarizing hotel room
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17. Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered […]
