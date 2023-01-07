Read full article on original website
Potent Yellow Jackets too much for Raiders
Greer defeated Laurens in basketball by identical 23-point margins on Tuesday night at the LDHS gym. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Raiders, 64-41, in the girls game, followed by a 76-53 verdict in the boys’. Amiyah Lamelle filled it up for Greer (13-4, 2-0 Region 2-4A), dropping 29 points...
Crusaders crush it in trip across the lake
GREENWOOD – Laurens Academy enjoyed a lovely evening of basketball at Cambridge Academy on Tuesday night, but it was not without its drama. The boys team squeaked past the Cougars, 56-55, while the girls won in a 42-26 rout. Four Crusaders scored in double figures in the boys game,...
Clinton girls rise, boys fall at Fountain Inn
FOUNTAIN INN – Clinton met Fury at the Inn in its boys basketball game on Monday night, 53-50, but the Red Devils won the girls game, 41-36, behind 11 points from Anna Litzenberger. “It was a great win on the road against a good team,” CHS girls coach John...
Spanning the County: Wrestling there, there ... and here
Led by senior Ainslie Laine’s 5-0 performance, Presbyterian College finished 6th at the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s National Duals in Louisville, Ky. The Blue Hose, during the 2-day tournament that ended on Saturday, defeated three ranked opponents: Sacred Heart, Adrian (Mich.) and. RESULTS. #7 Presbyterian def. #14 Sacred...
Clemson Falls, Florida State Soars in Way-Too-Early Rankings for 2023
Both 247 and Athlon have released their early looks at what the rankings could look like for 2023 and both have a common theme--the Tigers are not the top of the ACC any longer.
Tre’Vez Johnson, former Florida DB, announces SEC commitment
Tre’Vez Johnson has found a new home, and the former Florida defensive back is staying in the SEC East. Johnson committed to Missouri on Sunday night, he announced on social media. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, “the TIGERS are gonna hit the daily double.”
Jacksonville man expected to be OK after shot in the leg
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is expected to recover after he was shot in the leg around 7:25 p.m. Monday. Police say he was shot in the 6400 block of Watergate Lane. Officers found the victim and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Jacksonville rapper accused of killing 13-year-old boy appeared in video with 320Popout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the shooting death of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy has been identified as Marcel Johnson, 22. He's also a rapper who goes by the moniker "Spazzsobrokee." Prince Holland's Dec. 3 shooting death was the result of tension between to Jacksonville street gangs. "The...
Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder in Orange Park stabbing
A Jacksonville man is in Clay County Jail after stabbing a male victim. He faces one charge of attempted murder.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash. A Jacksonville man faces attempted murder charges in Clay County after stabbing a male victim several times Sunday night.
Deadly three car pileup on I-95 and 8th Street, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a major car accident snarled traffic for hours. The Florida Highway Patrol said that at around 4:40 p.m. a car was traveling southbound on Interstate 95. In front of the car, a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle came to a stop for traffic ahead.
Donna Deegan qualifies for Jacksonville Mayor race by petition
Jacksonville Democrat Donna Deegan is running in a field that could include as many as 10 candidates, but she’s the only one qualifying for the ballot by petition. That’s the takeaway from a Monday message from her campaign, promulgated shortly after she filed paperwork at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office.
Jacksonville mayor’s race officially kicks of as candidates submit qualifying paperwork
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least four candidates running for Jacksonville mayor officially submitted their paperwork on the first day of qualifying. Family by her side, Republican Councilmember and mayoral candidate LeAnna Cumber was first to submit her paperwork and pay the $13,800 fee Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
Two dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and one is injured after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the first incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baldwin Street near the Mixon Town area. Officers initially...
Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.
Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
Nay’loni Fairley: Jacksonville father recalls losing his ‘Dazzling Doll’
Editor’s note: This is the second of five articles this week that explore the consequences of unintended shootings in Florida. Click the links here to access the series intro, Part II and Part III. Nay’loni Fairley had been dancing since she could stand and taking ballet, jazz and hip...
All southbound lanes on I-295 near Collins Road are blocked due to a crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 6 p.m.: 1/10/2023. The Florida Highway Patrol issued a release stating that a Sedan was traveling southbound on Interstate 295, north of Collins Rd, in the inside lane, while a sport utility vehicle was traveling in the same direction; but in the outside lane. The...
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews save manatee stuck in St. John's River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews assisted a manatee who was caught during low tide in the mud banks along the St. John's River on Saturday. The manatee was caught near Metro Park across from the stadium in the evening. JFRD said it was "not your everyday rescue" but they were happy to assist.
Arrest made in shooting death of Jacksonville 13-year-old leaving football tryouts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland, who was killed in a car in Moncrief on Dec. 3, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Monday. Marcel Johnson was arrested for the crime. Waters said this is "the first domino to fall" in...
Efforts to increase recruitment into the military for 2023 after struggling for years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The military has been struggling to meet its recruiting requirements for the last couple of years. One local recruiter is doing everything he can to bring more officers into the force. “You can talk education, you can talk the many countries I’ve been to, the deployments...
