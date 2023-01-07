ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Potent Yellow Jackets too much for Raiders

Greer defeated Laurens in basketball by identical 23-point margins on Tuesday night at the LDHS gym. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Raiders, 64-41, in the girls game, followed by a 76-53 verdict in the boys’. Amiyah Lamelle filled it up for Greer (13-4, 2-0 Region 2-4A), dropping 29 points...
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Crusaders crush it in trip across the lake

GREENWOOD – Laurens Academy enjoyed a lovely evening of basketball at Cambridge Academy on Tuesday night, but it was not without its drama. The boys team squeaked past the Cougars, 56-55, while the girls won in a 42-26 rout. Four Crusaders scored in double figures in the boys game,...
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton girls rise, boys fall at Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN – Clinton met Fury at the Inn in its boys basketball game on Monday night, 53-50, but the Red Devils won the girls game, 41-36, behind 11 points from Anna Litzenberger. “It was a great win on the road against a good team,” CHS girls coach John...
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Wrestling there, there ... and here

Led by senior Ainslie Laine’s 5-0 performance, Presbyterian College finished 6th at the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s National Duals in Louisville, Ky. The Blue Hose, during the 2-day tournament that ended on Saturday, defeated three ranked opponents: Sacred Heart, Adrian (Mich.) and. RESULTS. #7 Presbyterian def. #14 Sacred...
CLINTON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tre’Vez Johnson, former Florida DB, announces SEC commitment

Tre’Vez Johnson has found a new home, and the former Florida defensive back is staying in the SEC East. Johnson committed to Missouri on Sunday night, he announced on social media. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, “the TIGERS are gonna hit the daily double.”
COLUMBIA, MO
First Coast News

Jacksonville man expected to be OK after shot in the leg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is expected to recover after he was shot in the leg around 7:25 p.m. Monday. Police say he was shot in the 6400 block of Watergate Lane. Officers found the victim and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Deadly three car pileup on I-95 and 8th Street, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a major car accident snarled traffic for hours. The Florida Highway Patrol said that at around 4:40 p.m. a car was traveling southbound on Interstate 95. In front of the car, a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle came to a stop for traffic ahead.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Donna Deegan qualifies for Jacksonville Mayor race by petition

Jacksonville Democrat Donna Deegan is running in a field that could include as many as 10 candidates, but she’s the only one qualifying for the ballot by petition. That’s the takeaway from a Monday message from her campaign, promulgated shortly after she filed paperwork at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and one is injured after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the first incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baldwin Street near the Mixon Town area. Officers initially...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

