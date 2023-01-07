Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Where to Go Camping on Delmarva in 2023Katie CherrixChincoteague Island, VA
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Related
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks Host Howard in Monday Matchup
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team hopes to defend the Hytche from the Howard University Bison, who make the trip to Princess Anne on Monday, January 9 for the 7:30 p.m. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tilt. The Hawks (7-8, 0-1 MEAC) have taken...
easternshorehawks.com
Women welcome defending champ Howard on Monday
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore held Norfolk State to just 19% from the field and 43 points on Saturday (Jan. 7), but shot just 2-of-21 shots in the second half and suffered a 43-34 loss on the road. It was a bitter pill for...
easternshorehawks.com
Offensive struggles in second half sink Hawks at Norfolk
NORFOLK, Virginia — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore had one of its better defensive efforts of the season holding Norfolk State to just 43 points on the road, but managed just eight second-half points in a 43-34 loss in their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener. "That's a young team...
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks go 4-1 on Day 1 in Vegas and are in sixth place
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore took good advantage of their opportunities on Day 1 of the Stormin' Blue & White Vegas Classic, topping three ranked teams and finishing 4-1 and in sixth place in total pinfall. The National Tenpin Coaches Association No. 10 Hawks...
Norfolk, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Norfolk. The StoneBridge School basketball team will have a game with Norfolk Collegiate School on January 09, 2023, 13:00:00. The StoneBridge School basketball team will have a game with Norfolk Collegiate School on January 09, 2023, 14:15:00.
nsuspartans.com
Norfolk State Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its 2023 Hall of Fame induction class on Saturday. The first class since 2019 features seven outstanding individuals and – for the first time ever – three teams. Terry Bradshaw (baseball), Ron Dillard (baseball), Ray Jarvis...
WAVY News 10
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. ‘Hard Times’ for skate shop not lasting long as owner …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Newport News community gathers for ‘Stop the Violence’ …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses...
thenewjournalandguide.com
NSU At The Rose Bowl
Norfolk State University was on the national scene on January 2, 2023 as its Spartan Legion Marching Band participated in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. In a statement issued last year, the university said, ”This is a big deal for Norfolk State, the Hampton Roads region, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. For NSU, it means the institution and the famous Legion will have a rare and valuable opportunity to showcase the 86-year-old HBCU. Their performance will highlight the historical journey of NSU, the growth and sophistication of Hampton Roads, and the beauty of the Commonwealth.”
Bay Net
Calvert County Lottery Player Scores First Big Win Of $50,000
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Buying gas, a cup of coffee and Lottery tickets at his favorite retailers is a nice routine that a Calvert County Lottery player has followed for decades. An admitted jackpot chaser, he favors the Powerball, Mega Millions and Multi-Match games, and until recently his biggest prize had been $1,500. But that all changed in October.
WGMD Radio
Four Dead, Three Others Injured in Crash in Caroline County, Maryland
Four people are dead including at least three from Sussex County, Delaware after two vehicles collided in Caroline County, Maryland. Three others are receiving treatment for injuries. The crash happened yesterday morning at around 9 a.m. in the area of Maryland Route 404 east of Bullock Road. According to the investigation, the driver of a 2021 Jeep Limited –36-year-old Lenetta Teagle of Bridgeville, Delaware was headed east on Route 404 when a 2016 Toyota Avalon was coming in the opposite direction. For reasons not known to police at this time, the jeep drifted into the westbound lane and crashed head on into the Toyota killing three passengers in the jeep–17-year-old Uneeki Iyana Espree Teagle and 6-year-old Nathan Henry Jr., both of Bridgeville, along with a 30-year-old woman. The 40-year-old driver who was the only one in the Toyota– Marie Rosalia Granados–of Seaford, Delaware also died in the crash. In addition, Maryland State Police helicopter flew three others who were in the jeep to area hospitals to receive treatment for injuries. Maryland Route 404 was shut down for approximately six hours following the crash. No charges have been filed so far, but the crash remains under investigation.
Jesse Jackson Jr, others suing Hampton University for breach of contract
The lawsuits were filed by Jesse Jackson Jr., Dr. Wilmer Leon III, and Kelly Harvey-Viney, the daughter of HU's former president Dr. William Harvey.
Bay Net
Hollywood Woman Credits Late Brother With $50,000 Scratch-Off Win At Giant
CALIFORNIA, Md. – A St. Mary’s County resident is such a happy winner she gave herself that nickname after claiming a $50,000 scratch-off prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “Happy Winner” credits her Lottery luck to her late brother and a newfound penny used to scratch-off the Money Rush game.
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
talbotspy.org
First Baby of 2023 Arrives at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton Birthing Center
The first baby of 2023 arrived just after midnight, January 1, at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. The baby girl was born at 12:40 am to Lakeisha Alston and Durell E. Hyland Sr., both of Fruitland. Luvenia Lee Hyland...
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Suffolk
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Suffolk late Thursday evening.
Weekend fire engulfs home on Hall St in Accomack
Officials are investigating what caused a fire that engulfed a home in Accomack over the weekend.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: DSP Investigating Deadly Crash on Route 13 in Harrington
UPDATED – 01/07/23 4pm – A one year old boy from Denton has died from injuries received in a crash on Route 13 south of Harrington. Delaware State Police say the driver of a Fiesta, a 27 year old Denton woman, was southbound in the left lane on Route 13 Saturday afternoon just before 3. She attempted to change lanes when she struck the right front of a Tacoma driven by a 49 year old Milford woman. The driver of the Fiesta lost control and over-corrected driving off the west side of the roadway colliding with a tree and overturning onto its hood. The one year old died at a nearby hospital. The 27 year old woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Tacoma and a passenger did not report any injuries.
2 injured after vehicle strikes pole on Hopeton Rd in Accomack
Two people were taken to a hospital after a car struck a pole in Accomack late Thursday evening.
'This is unbelievable,' Emotions high as community searches for Codi Bigsby
Emotions were high as organizations "Six Women and a Notebook", "United We Stand", and "Building Back Black" came together with locals of the area to search for Codi Bigsby.
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
Comments / 0