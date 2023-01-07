Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Are SUVs Commercial Vehicles?
Originally Posted On: https://georgiaautolaw.com/are-suvs-commercial-vehicles/. This is a debatable question that has been argued on for years, and there is no definitive answer. Some people believe that SUVs are commercial vehicles because they are designed for carrying a lot of people and cargo, while others do not consider them to be commercial vehicles at all. The truth is, it depends whether the SUV is registered as a private or as a commercial vehicle.
KTEN.com
From color-changing cars to self-driving strollers, here's some of the coolest tech from CES 2023
A long list of companies once again showed off an assortment of cutting edge technology and oddball gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week. There were new twists on foldable devices, cars that changed colors and smart ovens that live streamed dinners. There was a self-driving stroller, a pillow that pulsates to reduce anxiety and a locker from LG that claims to deodorize smelly sneakers in less than 40 minutes. At the event, some people gathered in groups, sitting in silence, to test out the latest virtual reality products.
