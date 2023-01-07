Read full article on original website
Area college basketball teams off to a hot start
The Kansas City area has a lot of quality basketball every year but especially this year in the college ranks.
voiceofmotown.com
Former WVU Quarterback Commits to New School
Former WVU Quarterback Trey Lowe has announced where he will be finishing his collegiate career. After spending time with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Lowe will be transferring to Liberty University of the Sun Belt Conference. Over five seasons, Lowe has accumulated 1,632 passing yards on a 55.8% completion percentage....
Scarlet Nation
Everything Bill Self said after No. 3 Kansas defeated West Virginia
"I think we did a decent job. I don't think it was unbelievable. I think they missed some good looks. But I thought our defense was not poor. I thought it was pretty good. The thing about is, we rebounded the ball, decent against a team that's a good rebounding team. So that was a big positive for us."
kmaland.com
LB Brown commits to Kansas
(Lawrence) -- Kansas football received a transfer pledge from linebacker JB Brown on Sunday. Brown comes to Lawrence from Bowling Green, where he played three seasons. Brown compiled 75 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during that time. He had 53 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2022.
WDTV
Crews respond to truck fire at WVU Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a truck fire Tuesday morning at the WVU Coliseum. The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the WVU Coliseum parking area, according to the Morgantown Police Department. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a pickup truck with smoke and...
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
“Most Haunted Road In Kansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kansas is a state with a rich history and a colorful past. It's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted by ghosts and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll take a look at the five most haunted roads in Kansas.
Power outages planned in Harrison, Mon counties
Residents in parts of Harrison and Monongalia counties will experience power outages in the next few weeks.
lawrencekstimes.com
Longtime locally owned Allen Press purchased by out-of-state corporation
Allen Press, a family-owned business operating in Lawrence since 1935, has been sold to Minnesota-based CJK Group Inc., according to an announcement from the latter Monday afternoon. CJK Group has completed an agreement to acquire the assets of Allen Press, according to the announcement, and the print facility will be...
Pennsylvania homicide suspect arrested in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
News Channel Nebraska
NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County
BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
wajr.com
Morgantown officials issue report on four-day workweek
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since the summer of 2020, the city of Morgantown has conducted a test of a 4-day workweek, and initial reports indicate it has been a success. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
Emporia gazette.com
Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch
A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
Bald eagle shot in West Virginia, WVDNR seeking information
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police are searching for a potential suspect after a bald eagle was found injured with a gunshot wound in Randolph County. According to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, the female bald eagle was recovered by the WVDNR Natural...
Construction underway at Meadowbrook Mall
The work comes after the Meadowbrook Mall announced its "massive new project" that will include a "major new business" moving to the mall, as well as some stores moving to new locations and some closing.
West Virginia state senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
wajr.com
Pittsburgh man accused of robbing Sheetz customer in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Pittsburgh man has entered a not guilty plea to first-degree robbery including committing violence to the person by striking or beating after an incident at the University Avenue Sheetz store on Jan. 3. Morgantown police responded to a report of a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. and found...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
WIBW
Officials help stabilize car flipped in North Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials helped stabilize a car that had been flipped onto its side in North Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says it responded with the Lawrence Police Department to reports of an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Kasold and N. Peterson Dr.
