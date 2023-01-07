ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Former WVU Quarterback Commits to New School

Former WVU Quarterback Trey Lowe has announced where he will be finishing his collegiate career. After spending time with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Lowe will be transferring to Liberty University of the Sun Belt Conference. Over five seasons, Lowe has accumulated 1,632 passing yards on a 55.8% completion percentage....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Scarlet Nation

Everything Bill Self said after No. 3 Kansas defeated West Virginia

"I think we did a decent job. I don't think it was unbelievable. I think they missed some good looks. But I thought our defense was not poor. I thought it was pretty good. The thing about is, we rebounded the ball, decent against a team that's a good rebounding team. So that was a big positive for us."
LAWRENCE, KS
kmaland.com

LB Brown commits to Kansas

(Lawrence) -- Kansas football received a transfer pledge from linebacker JB Brown on Sunday. Brown comes to Lawrence from Bowling Green, where he played three seasons. Brown compiled 75 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during that time. He had 53 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2022.
LAWRENCE, KS
WDTV

Crews respond to truck fire at WVU Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a truck fire Tuesday morning at the WVU Coliseum. The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the WVU Coliseum parking area, according to the Morgantown Police Department. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a pickup truck with smoke and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
lawrencekstimes.com

Longtime locally owned Allen Press purchased by out-of-state corporation

Allen Press, a family-owned business operating in Lawrence since 1935, has been sold to Minnesota-based CJK Group Inc., according to an announcement from the latter Monday afternoon. CJK Group has completed an agreement to acquire the assets of Allen Press, according to the announcement, and the print facility will be...
LAWRENCE, KS
News Channel Nebraska

NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County

BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
SABETHA, KS
wajr.com

Morgantown officials issue report on four-day workweek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since the summer of 2020, the city of Morgantown has conducted a test of a 4-day workweek, and initial reports indicate it has been a success. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Emporia gazette.com

Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch

A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
TOPEKA, KS
wajr.com

Pittsburgh man accused of robbing Sheetz customer in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Pittsburgh man has entered a not guilty plea to first-degree robbery including committing violence to the person by striking or beating after an incident at the University Avenue Sheetz store on Jan. 3. Morgantown police responded to a report of a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. and found...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WIBW

Officials help stabilize car flipped in North Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials helped stabilize a car that had been flipped onto its side in North Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says it responded with the Lawrence Police Department to reports of an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Kasold and N. Peterson Dr.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy