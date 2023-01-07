Read full article on original website
BBC
Joshimath: Dozens evacuated from India's 'sinking town'
Dozens of families from Joshimath town in India's Uttarakhand state have been evacuated after large cracks appeared in their homes and on roads. The area has been declared "disaster-prone", a district official said. More than 600 houses have developed cracks so far due to gradual land subsidence, which refers to...
msn.com
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
At least 31 dead & 20 left blind after drinkers open lethal batch of bootleg booze in India
AT LEAST 31 people have died and more than 20 were left in a serious condition after drinking a lethal dose of moonshine liquor in India. The isolated incident happened in nearby villages in Bihar state, east India. The deaths were reported in a local government-run hospital, where families brought...
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
Authorities Trap Highly Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Wreaking Havoc in Airport
For many people, catching a flight comes with its own set of anxieties and stress-filled moments. However, some folks have more to worry about when heading to the airport than others. For instance, travelers in one Australian airport were sharing a parking garage with a deadly eastern brown snake. The...
Mystery as US tourist plunges three storeys to his death in front of screaming families at Thai airport
AN American tourist plunged three storeys to his death today in front of horrified families at an airport in Thailand. The 35-year-old, from Utah, fell from the third floor of the Phuket International Airport shortly after 3pm local time. Shocked tourists screamed as he slammed into the ground and lay...
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities
A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
At least 12 wedding guests killed as packed minibus plunges 650ft down a mountain in the Himalayas
A VEHICLE carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain killing all 12 people on board. The minibus was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road in Nepal, about 250 miles northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. Police said the accident happened late Monday evening and by...
Drunk man urinates on elderly woman in flight and evades arrest: ‘Crew was not proactive’
A man in an inebriated condition on a flight from New York to Delhi exposed himself to an elderly woman passenger and urinated on her, according to reports.A complaint is being registered against the unnamed man who urinated on the woman after Air India told Delhi’s police about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.The shocking incident had allegedly taken place on an Air India flight on 26 November last year and came to light only when the woman, who is in her seventies, wrote to a letter to N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Group, that owns the carrier.The...
200-Vehicle Pileup on Chinese Bridge Leaves at Least One Dead
At least one person was killed when more than 200 vehicles were caught up in a mass pileup on a bridge in China. Some reports suggested that as many as 400 cars and trucks might have been involved in the pileup, caused by heavy fog on a major crossing over the Yellow River in Zhengzhou. Social media sites carried pictures of crumpled-up cars strewn across the bridge and Reuters reported that many injured people were stuck in their vehicles. “This is too scary. Full of people here, I don’t think we can get off the bridge,” one person can be heard saying in a video clip reported by the news agency. WATCH: #BNNChina ReportsDue to extremely foggy conditions, more than 200 vehicles were involved in a major pileup on a bridge in central #Zhengzhou City in the morning, according to the province.As of 9:30 a.m., 11 people had been rescued, and operations were still underway. pic.twitter.com/7nslu48TIF— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 28, 2022 Read it at Reuters
The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth
The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years
For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.
Vietnamese boy, 10, trapped in 35-metre concrete pillar on New Year’s Eve dies
A 10-year-old boy who fell inside a narrow open shaft of a concrete pile in Vietnam on New Year’s Eve has died, reported state media.More than 200 rescuers had been working round the clock to free Ly Hao Nam from the 35-metre-long support pillar. But hopes for the boy’s survival began to diminish even as the government pressed soldiers, engineering experts and specialised equipment to pull the concrete pillar from the ground before cutting it to bring the boy out.“The authorities have determined that the victim has died and are trying to recover his body for the funeral,” said Doan...
msn.com
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.9-magnitude earthquake
Indonesian officials issued a tsunami warning in the country early Tuesday morning local time, just minutes after the country was shaken by a 7.9 earthquake. The earthquake hit around 12:47 a.m. local time and was centered in the Banda Sea, about 229 miles northeast of East Timor. The earthquake was felt as far away as Australia, although officials say there is no threat of tsunami there at this time.
This 230 Pound Monster of a Nile Perch was Caught in One of the Largest Man Made Lakes in the World
Not only is the River Nile the longest river in Africa but also in the entire world. It is an astonishing 4,132 miles long and runs through 11 countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Egypt.
Hundreds airlifted to safety by military helicopters as northwest Australia sees ‘once in a century’ floods
Australia has dispatched military helicopters to airlift hundreds of people to safety after the country’s northwest was hit by “once-in-a-century” flooding.The crisis in the sparsely populated state of Kimberley began last week in the wake of former tropical cyclone Ellie, which brought heavy rain to the region.An official leading the relief efforts said that water covered some places “as far as (the) eye could see”."The water is everywhere," Western Australia emergency services minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth. "People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history.“For...
AOL Corp
800-year-old royal temple ruins unearthed in Beijing. Take a look at the items found
Centuries ago, the emperor and empress of China graced the halls of a riverside temple for ritual ceremonies, trusting the building as a royal archive. Centuries later, the temple ruins still boast of their regal past. Archaeologists began excavating the Guangyuanli site in central Beijing’s Jinzhong City ahead in preparation...
US News and World Report
Rescuers Save 'Mermaid' Dog Trapped for Days on Chilean River
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Few would have thought a wet, helpless dog could survive for days trapped on the rocks of Chile's second-largest river, on a cold and windy coastal stretch of the South American country. Named Sirena, which translates to mermaid, by her caretakers, the medium-sized black dog was rescued...
