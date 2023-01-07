ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Joshimath: Dozens evacuated from India's 'sinking town'

Dozens of families from Joshimath town in India's Uttarakhand state have been evacuated after large cracks appeared in their homes and on roads. The area has been declared "disaster-prone", a district official said. More than 600 houses have developed cracks so far due to gradual land subsidence, which refers to...
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
The Independent

Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities

A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
The Independent

Drunk man urinates on elderly woman in flight and evades arrest: ‘Crew was not proactive’

A man in an inebriated condition on a flight from New York to Delhi exposed himself to an elderly woman passenger and urinated on her, according to reports.A complaint is being registered against the unnamed man who urinated on the woman after Air India told Delhi’s police about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.The shocking incident had allegedly taken place on an Air India flight on 26 November last year and came to light only when the woman, who is in her seventies, wrote to a letter to N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Group, that owns the carrier.The...
TheDailyBeast

200-Vehicle Pileup on Chinese Bridge Leaves at Least One Dead

At least one person was killed when more than 200 vehicles were caught up in a mass pileup on a bridge in China. Some reports suggested that as many as 400 cars and trucks might have been involved in the pileup, caused by heavy fog on a major crossing over the Yellow River in Zhengzhou. Social media sites carried pictures of crumpled-up cars strewn across the bridge and Reuters reported that many injured people were stuck in their vehicles. “This is too scary. Full of people here, I don’t think we can get off the bridge,” one person can be heard saying in a video clip reported by the news agency. WATCH: #BNNChina ReportsDue to extremely foggy conditions, more than 200 vehicles were involved in a major pileup on a bridge in central #Zhengzhou City in the morning, according to the province.As of 9:30 a.m., 11 people had been rescued, and operations were still underway. pic.twitter.com/7nslu48TIF— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 28, 2022 Read it at Reuters
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
The Independent

Vietnamese boy, 10, trapped in 35-metre concrete pillar on New Year’s Eve dies

A 10-year-old boy who fell inside a narrow open shaft of a concrete pile in Vietnam on New Year’s Eve has died, reported state media.More than 200 rescuers had been working round the clock to free Ly Hao Nam from the 35-metre-long support pillar. But hopes for the boy’s survival began to diminish even as the government pressed soldiers, engineering experts and specialised equipment to pull the concrete pillar from the ground before cutting it to bring the boy out.“The authorities have determined that the victim has died and are trying to recover his body for the funeral,” said Doan...
msn.com

Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.9-magnitude earthquake

Indonesian officials issued a tsunami warning in the country early Tuesday morning local time, just minutes after the country was shaken by a 7.9 earthquake. The earthquake hit around 12:47 a.m. local time and was centered in the Banda Sea, about 229 miles northeast of East Timor. The earthquake was felt as far away as Australia, although officials say there is no threat of tsunami there at this time.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Hundreds airlifted to safety by military helicopters as northwest Australia sees ‘once in a century’ floods

Australia has dispatched military helicopters to airlift hundreds of people to safety after the country’s northwest was hit by “once-in-a-century” flooding.The crisis in the sparsely populated state of Kimberley began last week in the wake of former tropical cyclone Ellie, which brought heavy rain to the region.An official leading the relief efforts said that water covered some places “as far as (the) eye could see”."The water is everywhere," Western Australia emergency services minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth. "People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history.“For...
AOL Corp

800-year-old royal temple ruins unearthed in Beijing. Take a look at the items found

Centuries ago, the emperor and empress of China graced the halls of a riverside temple for ritual ceremonies, trusting the building as a royal archive. Centuries later, the temple ruins still boast of their regal past. Archaeologists began excavating the Guangyuanli site in central Beijing’s Jinzhong City ahead in preparation...
US News and World Report

Rescuers Save 'Mermaid' Dog Trapped for Days on Chilean River

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Few would have thought a wet, helpless dog could survive for days trapped on the rocks of Chile's second-largest river, on a cold and windy coastal stretch of the South American country. Named Sirena, which translates to mermaid, by her caretakers, the medium-sized black dog was rescued...

Comments / 0

Community Policy