At least one person was killed when more than 200 vehicles were caught up in a mass pileup on a bridge in China. Some reports suggested that as many as 400 cars and trucks might have been involved in the pileup, caused by heavy fog on a major crossing over the Yellow River in Zhengzhou. Social media sites carried pictures of crumpled-up cars strewn across the bridge and Reuters reported that many injured people were stuck in their vehicles. “This is too scary. Full of people here, I don’t think we can get off the bridge,” one person can be heard saying in a video clip reported by the news agency. WATCH: #BNNChina ReportsDue to extremely foggy conditions, more than 200 vehicles were involved in a major pileup on a bridge in central #Zhengzhou City in the morning, according to the province.As of 9:30 a.m., 11 people had been rescued, and operations were still underway. pic.twitter.com/7nslu48TIF— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 28, 2022 Read it at Reuters

