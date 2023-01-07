Read full article on original website
Ice thickness on the frozen lakes, what you can and cannot do
Meteorologists, lifeguards, outdoor enthusiasts, and simply those who enjoy observing nature agree that ice is never 100 percent safe. Yes, you can walk and even drive various vehicles on the ice, but that doesn’t mean you can’t drop through even when it’s “safe” thick. So, can ice ever be truly safe? There is no for-certain absolute answer. Especially with weather erratic as this winter season has been in the Northland.
Jazz at The Depot returns for the winter season
The Depot is bringing back the music to their building this winter. Starting Saturday the popular music series Jazz at The Depot returns to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. It runs from 3:00pm until 6:00pm trackside in the train museum. Now through April the museum will be hosting the Depot...
Weather Sketch: Graisyn
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Proposed parking changes for Duluth include removing minimum parking space requirements for new developments
The City of Duluth is proposing future changes to off-street parking requirements contained in the zoning regulations, Chapter 50 of the City of Duluth Legislative Code. The changes would provide greater flexibility in parking requirements, allowing a market-driven approach to off-street parking constructed as part of new developments in Duluth.
The Glensheen Mansion hosts Free Community Day
Sunday January 8th, The Glensheen Mansion hosted Free Community Day. They say that this Free Community Day with free tours of the mansion is their way of giving back to the community. The free tour offered is the classic self-guided tour. All guests in-line by 5:00pm received this offer. Their...
Snow removal near the Aerial Lift Bridge; closures expected
The City of Duluth will be conducting snow removal maintenance on the Lift Bridge roadway, January 9th. They say the maintenance will cause temporary closures for vehicle traffic throughout the morning. The snow removal will not be affecting pedestrian traffic across the bridge. The City says caution while driving should...
Justin Liles: Mild weather continues
Areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle will be possible tonight, especially along the North and South Shores. Freezing drizzle remains possible through Tuesday along the North Shore with snow moving in for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow accumulations of an inch or two will be possible with isolated higher...
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
No.8 UMD women’s hockey sweeps weekend against No.2 Wisconsin
The No.8 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was looking for a weekend sweep against No.2 Wisconsin, after a 3-1 win on Saturday. Annika Linser scored the only goal of the game as UMD won 1-0. Emma Soderberg has now tied former UMD All-American and Swedish Olympian...
UMD unveils plaque dedicating Amsoil press box to Bob Nygaard
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) honored long time Bulldog Assistant Athletic Director of Communications Bob Nygaard on Saturday. With a permanent plaque and signage installed outside the press box, located on the main concourse of AMSOIL Arena. Nygaard, a Duluth native, was one of the longest serving members in...
UMD women’s hockey move to No.6, Soderberg and Jobst-Smith named POTW
Sweeping the then-number two ranked Wisconsin Badgers for the first time since 2012, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team leaped two spots up to number six in the latest USCHO poll. The Badgers fell all the way to eighth after the Bulldogs earned 3-1, then 1-0...
No.8 UMD women’s hockey upset No.2 Wisconsin
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was back in action this calendar year, facing the number two ranked team in the nation Wisconsin. The Badgers opened the scoring at 8:42 in the first period, before Emma Soderberg shut the door making 44 saves. Katie Davis scored...
UMD men’s hockey finish off Bemidji State in overtime
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was visiting Bemidji State for the first of a home and home weekend series. The first two periods of the game were scoreless before the Beavers opened the scoring in the third. UMD responded with a goal from Wyatt Kaiser,...
Twin Cities woman dies in snowmobile accident
On Saturday, January 7 at approximately 1:15 pm, area first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident. A Twin Cities woman, 55, was pronounced deceased upon arrival of first responders. The accident took place on the Bearskin snowmobile trail, located approximately 30 miles north of...
Hermantown boy’s basketball remains unbeaten; Duluth East girl’s basketball wins big against Duluth Denfeld
The #10 Hermantown Hawks in Class 3-A looked to improve their winning streak by hosting the Rock Ridge Wolverines. The Hawks notched a victory at home, winning 100-77 and improving to 6-0. Abe Soumis led the team with 30 points. The Hawks will hit the hard word again on Saturday...
Saints unstoppable in landslide series opening win over Concordia Moorhead
CSS (6-4-2) will fight for the series sweep over the Cobbers Saturday at 2 p.m. back at Mars Lakeview Arena.
