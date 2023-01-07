Originally Posted On: https://www.germankitchens.com/dekton-laurent/. Dekton Laurent is a highly advanced, ultra-compact surface material that is suitable for a wide range of applications. It is created through an advanced manufacturing process that combines the raw materials used in the production of glass, porcelain and quartz surfaces. The result is a surface that is durable, resistant to scratches, stains and extreme temperatures, making it ideal for use in both indoor and outdoor applications.

11 HOURS AGO