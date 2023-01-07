Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
California’s dilemma: How do you harness an epic amount of rain in a water-scarce state? Let it flood, scientists say
California has gone from extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. On Monday, 90% of the state’s population was under a flood watch as another round of storms rolled through. Yet it was just last week when several counties in the state were experiencing the exact opposite — exceptional drought, which the US Drought Monitor considers the most severe category.
KEYT
Doctors: Bills’ Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin is described as being in good spirts, while undergoing testing for a second day at a Buffalo hospital to determine what led to him going into cardiac arrest during a game last week. Hamlin posted a note on social media saying he’s not quite home yet, a day after being transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center. The tests being conducted on Hamlin also will determine when he can be discharged.
KEYT
Background check missed deputy’s red flags before killings
A background investigator failed to check a would-be trooper’s mental health history, allowing him to be hired for the Virginia State Police the year before he sexually extorted and kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and killed three members of her family in California, officials said. Col. Gary Settle, the Virginia...
Breakfast burrito specialist Wake and Late expands — and it's morphing into Sundays the Bakery
Downtown breakfast burrito window Wake and Late will expand, rebranding as Sundays the Bakery. Plus, Cofax is heading to Culver City, Clark Street opens on Larchmont, more Bafang Dumplings arrive and more.
KEYT
Migrant repatriations continue as Florida steps up patrols
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 273 migrants to Matanzas, Cuba, over the weekend following interdictions off the Florida Keys. Since August more than 4,400 migrants from Cuba and Haiti have made their way by boat to the state. And over New Year’s weekend, more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants arrived in the Florida Keys. That led Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday to mobilize the Florida National Guard. Lt. Col. Miranda Gahn says they’re preparing to activate personnel to assist South Florida law enforcement agencies. The governor says he’ll deploy airplanes, helicopter and marine patrols to the area “to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants.”
KEYT
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has confirmed that he has moved to Florida. The Republican officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to now-U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards of the 11th District. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that Cawthorn mentioned his Florida move while writing a social media post last Friday backing Florida Rep. Byron Donalds for House speaker. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported in November that Cawthorn had purchased a home in Cape Coral, Florida, in August. Donalds’ district includes Cape Coral. Cawthorn was elected to Congress in 2020 at age 25.
Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state
Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan after reaching a settlement with the state as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's claim that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. In early October, state officials suspended the license of the Carvana dealership in Novi for "imminent harm to the public," a claim Carvana has called "baseless." The state alleged that Carvana LLC, owned by Paul Breaux and located off...
KEYT
A timeline of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe
Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three, has not been seen since at least the New Year, and investigators have searched areas north and south of Boston to uncover her whereabouts and status. Her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, told police he last saw her on January 1 when she left...
Comments / 0