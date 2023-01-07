KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 273 migrants to Matanzas, Cuba, over the weekend following interdictions off the Florida Keys. Since August more than 4,400 migrants from Cuba and Haiti have made their way by boat to the state. And over New Year’s weekend, more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants arrived in the Florida Keys. That led Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday to mobilize the Florida National Guard. Lt. Col. Miranda Gahn says they’re preparing to activate personnel to assist South Florida law enforcement agencies. The governor says he’ll deploy airplanes, helicopter and marine patrols to the area “to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO