FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Axios

Thousands of New York nurses go on strike

Nurses at two New York City hospitals began to strike on Monday after talks broke down between the union and hospital leaders overnight. Driving the news: More than 7,000 nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Bronx began striking at 6 a.m., an outcome city and state officials had pushed to avert.
BBC

Northern Ireland health service in need of intensive care

It's a week where I have run out of adjectives to describe the crisis that's engulfing the health service in Northern Ireland. Even the word crisis doesn't do justice to what's happening and while disaster seems excessive, calamity belittles the enormity of what's going on. If I was allowed to...
legalexaminer.com

How Patients Can Avoid Being a Victim of Medical Malpractice

People are vulnerable when they are sick and in need of medical care. At the same time, while they feel weak and perhaps out of sorts, they are forced to rely on others for support and treatment. Unfortunately, it can also be a time when medical mistakes can be made.
The Herald News

Mid-1800s: Birth of the American Medical Association shifts abortion oversight from midwives to doctors; abortion is criminalized

It wasn't until halfway through the 19th century that matters of pregnancy, birth, and abortion shifted away from a social- and community-oriented model steered by midwives toward a male-dominated medical model controlled by doctors. The single most influential factor in this societal shift was the founding of the American Medical Association in 1847. Prior to the AMA's founding, more medical schools opened and white male physicians sought to distinguish themselves from the types of providers people typically relied on—namely midwives, herbalists, and local healers. ...
BBC

Lincoln junior doctor tells of 'heartbreak' over patient care

A junior doctor at a hospital which has declared a third critical incident says it's "heartbreaking" being unable to give patients the care they deserve. Becky Bates said pressures faced at Lincoln County meant staff could not give the level of care they wanted. She said: "I had someone the...
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Medical Scribes, Team Care Assistants And Physician Burnout

Combating Physician Burnout May Seem Like An Straightforward Task To Administrators, But Unclear Accountability. The increasing Physician administrative burden driven by the radical healthcare reimbursement is a well-recognized problem. These changes have pushed many physicians to the edge of burnout and beyond.
The Independent

Crisis in A&E medicine cannot be blamed on pandemic, warns senior medic

The current crisis in accident and emergency is much worse than before, the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has said.Adrian Boyle, who describes a deteriorating situation spanning back nearly a decade which now sees ambulances waiting outside hospitals and a lack of beds, said it is wrong to blame the current situation on the pandemic.Dr Boyle, who attended Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s emergency talks with health leaders on Saturday in an attempt to alleviate the winter crisis in the NHS, said: “We are really pleased it is being acknowledged at the highest level and pleased it is...
hcplive.com

Study: Patients More Satisfied with Specialists who Trained with Primary Care Physicians

New data show patients who receive referred specialist care from a physician who went to medical school or other certification programs with their primary provider report better survey scores. Maximilian J. Pany, BA. Primary care physician and specialist co-training is associated with significantly improved patient experiences with specialists, according to...

