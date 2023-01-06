Read full article on original website
Schumer: Federal omnibus allows 300 doctors to remain at SIUH amid doctor shortage
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The federal omnibus passed in December includes critical funding that will allow Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) to retain 300 residency slots among a national physician shortage and a “tripledemic.”. U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York) announced the $250 million in funding at SIUH...
Major New York hospital is moving infants to other hospitals ahead of planned nursing union strike
Famed Manhattan hospital Mount Sinai is moving newborns in their intensive care unit to other hospitals ahead of a planned New York nursing union strike.
Amid negotiation gridlock between Mount Sinai Hospital and the nursing union, newborns in intensive care are caught in the middle, one nurse says
Crucial union negotiations between Mount Sinai Hospital and the New York State Nurses Association appear to be at a standstill and both parties say the other is refusing to return to the bargaining table.
Thousands of New York nurses go on strike
Nurses at two New York City hospitals began to strike on Monday after talks broke down between the union and hospital leaders overnight. Driving the news: More than 7,000 nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Bronx began striking at 6 a.m., an outcome city and state officials had pushed to avert.
Nurses at Mount Sinai Morningside and West reach tentative agreement as more than 7,000 nurses still due to strike
Mount Sinai Morningside and West hospital reached a tentative agreement with the state nursing union on a new contract Sunday, avoiding a strike Monday morning, according to a news release from the union.
khn.org
Hundreds of Hospitals Sue Patients or Threaten Their Credit, a KHN Investigation Finds. Does Yours?
Despite growing evidence of the harm caused by medical debt, hundreds of U.S. hospitals maintain policies to aggressively pursue patients for unpaid bills, using tactics such as lawsuits, selling patient accounts to debt buyers, and reporting patients to credit rating agencies, a KHN investigation shows. The collection practices are commonplace...
Moms react to viral video showing labor, delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients
Mothers are reacting to a now-deleted TikTok video that went viral showing labor and delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients.
BBC
Northern Ireland health service in need of intensive care
It's a week where I have run out of adjectives to describe the crisis that's engulfing the health service in Northern Ireland. Even the word crisis doesn't do justice to what's happening and while disaster seems excessive, calamity belittles the enormity of what's going on. If I was allowed to...
legalexaminer.com
How Patients Can Avoid Being a Victim of Medical Malpractice
People are vulnerable when they are sick and in need of medical care. At the same time, while they feel weak and perhaps out of sorts, they are forced to rely on others for support and treatment. Unfortunately, it can also be a time when medical mistakes can be made.
Mid-1800s: Birth of the American Medical Association shifts abortion oversight from midwives to doctors; abortion is criminalized
It wasn't until halfway through the 19th century that matters of pregnancy, birth, and abortion shifted away from a social- and community-oriented model steered by midwives toward a male-dominated medical model controlled by doctors. The single most influential factor in this societal shift was the founding of the American Medical Association in 1847. Prior to the AMA's founding, more medical schools opened and white male physicians sought to distinguish themselves from the types of providers people typically relied on—namely midwives, herbalists, and local healers. ...
BBC
Lincoln junior doctor tells of 'heartbreak' over patient care
A junior doctor at a hospital which has declared a third critical incident says it's "heartbreaking" being unable to give patients the care they deserve. Becky Bates said pressures faced at Lincoln County meant staff could not give the level of care they wanted. She said: "I had someone the...
Medical Scribes, Team Care Assistants And Physician Burnout
Combating Physician Burnout May Seem Like An Straightforward Task To Administrators, But Unclear Accountability. The increasing Physician administrative burden driven by the radical healthcare reimbursement is a well-recognized problem. These changes have pushed many physicians to the edge of burnout and beyond.
Crisis in A&E medicine cannot be blamed on pandemic, warns senior medic
The current crisis in accident and emergency is much worse than before, the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has said.Adrian Boyle, who describes a deteriorating situation spanning back nearly a decade which now sees ambulances waiting outside hospitals and a lack of beds, said it is wrong to blame the current situation on the pandemic.Dr Boyle, who attended Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s emergency talks with health leaders on Saturday in an attempt to alleviate the winter crisis in the NHS, said: “We are really pleased it is being acknowledged at the highest level and pleased it is...
hcplive.com
Study: Patients More Satisfied with Specialists who Trained with Primary Care Physicians
New data show patients who receive referred specialist care from a physician who went to medical school or other certification programs with their primary provider report better survey scores. Maximilian J. Pany, BA. Primary care physician and specialist co-training is associated with significantly improved patient experiences with specialists, according to...
