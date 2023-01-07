My New York City based band Kicked off 2023 with a New Year’s Eve gig to remember. After two years of relatively muted New Year’s Eve celebrations, we rang in NYE 2023 as the opening act at Brooklyn Bowl with a revelry reminiscent of pre-pandemic years. I had the incredible opportunity to be part of this NYE extravaganza, taking the stage as lead guitarist of new band Puzzled Panther, which opened for NYC-based punk bands Murphy’s Law and Gogol Bordello. The main concept behind these NYE shows is to showcase both veterans and newbies of the NYC music scene. Gogol Bordello’s NYE festivities actually encompassed three days, from December 29th to the 31st. Each night featured a different set of opening artists, which encompassed a diverse range of musical styles. Murphy’s Law, a punk and hardcore band that has been an NYC standard for 39 years, was among the NYE openers and played a boisterous set on the 31st.The newer names included Crazy & The Brains, which previously opened for Gogol Bordello on tour and reprised their performance on the 30th here in NYC, as well as our aforementioned band Puzzled Panther. I was struck by the enthusiasm of the crowd and the strong sense of community. There was a euphoric sentiment in the air as New Yorkers reveled in the familiar and much-missed feeling of a rockin’ NYE. Headliner Gogol Bordello was the unifying factor among this eclectic lineup of artists. Among the most high-energy live musical acts out there today, the “gypsy-punk” outfit is known for its inimitable blend of punk rock, world music, traditional gypsy (Romani) music, and Eastern European polka.

