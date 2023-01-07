Read full article on original website
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ BLUES
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 5, Panthers 1
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at two games with a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 18-19-4. "We're not where we want to be, of course, in the standings," Panthers captain Aleksander...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
BAKER: Looking back at Kulich, Rosen and Ostlund's 2023 WJC performances
For a young hockey player, the honor of representing one's country on the international stage is a useful development tool, both professionally and personally. The unique experience is also a physical and emotional grind, as a trio of Sabres draft picks recently learned as they battled through seven games in a span of 11 days at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. It was a grind that saw one come away with a coveted medal, one left wanting more, and another eager for redemption when the 2024 event convenes on home soil.
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
SEA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Habs will look to sweep their season series against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Monday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad breathed a sigh of relief when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, putting an end to the team's seven-game winless streak. The Habs overcame a trio of goal deficits at 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 with tallies from forwards Joel Armia (2), Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson. Armia, who has three goals in his past two games after scoring his first of the season against the New York Rangers last Thursday, was named the first star of the game, while forwards Jake Evans (two assists) and Jonathan Drouin (one assist) earned the second and third stars, respectively. Captain Nick Suzuki (2), forwards Evgenii Dadonov (2), Christian Dvorak, and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic also collected helpers. Goaltender Jake Allen made 18 saves in the win.
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
Isles Day to Day: Barzal and Holmstrom Practice
Mathew Barzal and Simon Holmstrom participate in Monday's practice. The New York Islanders got good news on the injury front on Monday, as both Mathew Barzal (DTD, lower body) and Simon Holmstrom (IR, lower body) joined the team for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center. Barzal was a late scratch...
'Its next man up' for the Stars on a two-game road trip to New York
With Hintz out for an upper-body injury and Gurianov back, the team adapts to lineup changes. The Stars have been the healthiest team in hockey this season, so missing Roope Hintz (who is out with an upper body injury) could be a bit of a challenge. Because the team has...
NOTEBOOK: Tyler Bertuzzi set to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Winnipeg
"(Tyler) Bertuzzi will be in tomorrow," head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Monday's practice. "Obviously the move of sending Elmer (Soderblom) down freed that up." Bertuzzi has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with an upper-body injury, and also missed 13 games earlier this season. Lalonde said Bertuzzi,...
'A GOOD START'
ST. LOUIS - Make no mistake: Darryl Sutter is very much a numbers guy. But the "percentages," he explains, can take a hike. "Guys should get more current on it," the coach said of his powerplay, which enters tonight's game against the Blues operating at 19.7% efficiency rate. "Percentages on the powerplay are not relevant. It's actually goals for-and-against that are relevant in special teams.
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 09.01.23
ST. LOUIS - Darryl Sutter and the Flames left Chicago wanting more from their "young players." Walker Duehr - who was recalled along with Jakob Pelletier prior to the road trip - could help provide that spark. As the team returned to practice on Monday at the Enterprise Center, Duehr...
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
Jason Robertson scored in regulation and in the shootout, and Jake Oettinger stopped all 3 shootout shots he faced in the Stars' 2-1 win. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars (25-11-6), who have won two straight. "I think we needed that," Dallas...
Preview: January 10 vs. New Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will aim to halt their current skid Tuesday, going head-to-head with the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 25-8-7 (57 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-3 Shootout Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets...
SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'
Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
Devils Begin Season-Long Road Trip in Carolina | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to make up ground in chasing the Hurricanes atop the Metro Division. The Devils begin a season-long five-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night. Puck drop is 7 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the...
