Vast Space joins Long Beach’s booming aerospace economy
The company is moving from El Segundo to Long Beach to developing the world's first artificial gravity space station, with plans to expand from 40 employees to 700 by the end of 2027. The post Vast Space joins Long Beach’s booming aerospace economy appeared first on Long Beach Post.
eastvillagetimes.com
Anthony McMillian Jr, the next great San Diego running back
Despite social media’s reductions and simplifications, each athlete’s journey is unique. While similarities certainly exist, comparisons of different people’s paths are fair only to a point. Among the commonalities seen on numerous TikTok videos is how a player responds to the inevitable challenges football brings to anyone who plays the game.
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
ZIPping around Long Beach: Today, the greenery of 90808
Residents in the 90808 can’t complain about green space, leading the city in that category thanks to El Dorado East Regional Park at 388 acres, along with Heartwell Park’s 122.5 acres and Wardlow Park’s 15.8 acres. The post ZIPping around Long Beach: Today, the greenery of 90808 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
Retired police chief elected as the new Chair of the OCTA
ORANGE – Yorba Linda Mayor Gene Hernandez was unanimously elected today as the new Chairman of the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors, responsible for planning, funding, and delivering transportation improvement projects and public transit for all of Orange County. Chairman Hernandez served as the OCTA board’s Vice...
Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers
After clogged pipes, flooding and a disagreement over what to do, the in-room restrooms at the winter homeless shelter had been shut down for weeks. The post Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers appeared first on Long Beach Post.
BiG AL’S Pizzeria Expands California Presence With a New Restaurant in Orange County
The expansion fits into BiG AL’S vision of becoming a neighborhood restaurant
In first State of the City, Richardson vows progress on homelessness, jobs
Richardson unveiled his Opportunity Beach Agenda Tuesday night that outlined his goals for everything ranging from economic recovery to public safety and creating opportunities for youth to succeed. The post In first State of the City, Richardson vows progress on homelessness, jobs appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kcrw.com
Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano
Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
Ongoing egg scarcity has Long Beach restaurants considering price increases
Avian flu outbreaks and fluctuating feed costs are fueling a nationwide shortage of eggs. The post Ongoing egg scarcity has Long Beach restaurants considering price increases appeared first on Long Beach Post.
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Breakwall surfers, photographed from the Hermosa Beach pier
Photographer Mike Balzer planned to shoot surfers in Hermosa Beach Friday morning, Jan. 6. So he went to the Hermosa Pier. But instead of shooting Hermosa surfers, he shot surfers at the Redondo Beach Breakwall, three-quarters of a mile south of the Hermosa pier.
Long Beach to host 5 community meetings to gather residents’ input on next year’s budget
Long Beach is hosting five community budget meetings starting Jan. 19 for residents to give their input on how the city's budget should be crafted. The post Long Beach to host 5 community meetings to gather residents’ input on next year’s budget appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book
Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that's more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4's cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document inside a...
Sommelier to educate Long Beach on ‘secrets’ of sake with new Downtown tasting room
Greg Beck has already gained a following with his Sake Secret pop-up tucked inside Long Beach Beer Lab. This summer, he’ll open LA County’s first stand-alone specialty sake shop and tasting room. The post Sommelier to educate Long Beach on ‘secrets’ of sake with new Downtown tasting room appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Inglewood man pleads not guilty in death of 1-year-old daughter found in LA River in Long Beach
Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. The post Inglewood man pleads not guilty in death of 1-year-old daughter found in LA River in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Disneyland announces changes to park hopping rule, will make ride photos ‘complimentary’
Big changes are on the way for park-hoppers and other guests at Disneyland Resort.
Former San Marcos High football standout killed in shooting
Former San Marcos High football standout killed in shooting; 20-year-old Nick Tiefer had dreams to play in the NFL
ocsportszone.com
Orange County boys basketball teams earn high rankings in CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Foothill and JSerra are among the top 13 teams in Division 1, Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran ninth in 2AA, Pacifica Christian is fourth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin 11th in 3AA and La Habra is second and Newport Harbor eighth in 3A.
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
Body found outside Downtown Long Beach office building
Someone found the deceased woman on First Street near the Promenade and called for help around 6:30 a.m., according to the LBPD. The post Body found outside Downtown Long Beach office building appeared first on Long Beach Post.
