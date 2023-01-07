Read full article on original website
Related
Police reform two years later: Legislators and officials reflect on landmark law in Mass.
Two years after former Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a landmark police reform bill, advocates and lawmakers central to its creation are reflecting on the progress of the law enforcement licensing agency the legislation created, which recently suspended 15 officers from across the state. It has been a long...
Massachusetts voters in favor of Chapter 62F in latest poll
A recent poll shows how Massachusetts voters feel about Chapter 62F, the tax law that brought $3 billion to taxpayers across the state.
Could Mass. residents get stimulus checks? Here’s what Maura Healey said
Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers on Monday signaled that a clearer picture of potential tax relief may not emerge until at least the end of January, when a key financial metric is available. Healey, following her first first leadership meeting with House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen...
Maura Healey doubles down on offshore wind during first roundtable as governor
Gov. Maura Healey elevated her sustainability agenda on Tuesday as she and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll ventured to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to probe students and professors about their innovative research endeavors as the new leaders map out a pathway for the commonwealth to be a global leader in combatting the climate crisis.
ValueWalk
Is Tax Relief From Massachusetts Coming? This Is What Gov. Healey Said
Massachusetts taxpayers could get some tax relief soon. Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers recently talked about sending tax relief from Massachusetts to residents. However, whether or not the tax relief will actually happen depends largely on key metrics, the lawmakers signaled. Tax Relief From Massachusetts: What Is Gov. Healey...
Poll: Mass. residents want to keep controversial tax cap law intact
A majority of Massachusetts residents want Beacon Hill lawmakers and new Gov. Maura Healey to keep a controversial tax cap law intact, which last year delivered almost $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers but scrambled more permanent relief, a new Republican-aligned poll found. Nearly 63% of respondents...
Massachusetts’ 15 Community Colleges Could Soon Be Free
Top Massachusetts Democrats are talking about free community college for residents of the Commonwealth. It's an idea floated by new Governor Maura Healey and by newly re-elected Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka. In her inaugural address, Healey said the cost of free community college is an "investment in our people."
This Massachusetts Town Has The Highest Tax Rate
If you're the type to get a refund every year, you probably file as soon as you can. I know I do. In fact, all the tax forms are starting to roll in. I checked the mail yesterday and there was a stack of envelopes (all tax return related), tis the season.
Healey’s climate approach resembles Biden’s
BOSTON (SHNS) – It was her first press conference and Gov. Maura Healey on Friday declared that Massachusetts was the first state in the nation to bring a climate chief on board. But if the idea had a familiar ring, you are not wrong. President Joe Biden in January 2021 issued an executive order launching […]
Arts still merit place in public education (Editorial)
Public school systems face pressures and challenges as never before. Educators say the need for expanded counseling services is urgent. Chicopee schools are adding 19 positions to deal with students’ behavioral needs. Vocational training is in demand, with a growing interest in creating introductory middle school programs for technical...
Gov. Healey swears in one of the most diverse cabinets in Massachusetts history
BOSTON -- After an inaugural celebration, the hard work begins at the Statehouse. Gov. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll's first order of business on their first full day in office was swearing in their cabinet secretaries. "I think Massachusetts is really going to love this team," said Governor Maura Healey (D-Mass). Women are leading much of the Executive Office. "We just had our first incredibly productive first cabinet meeting, giving us a chance to get to know each other," said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll (D-Mass). Healey added, "excited, of course, excited there are some firsts...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
Three more police officers to be suspended by state commission Thursday
The state’s police licensing agency plans to announce Thursday morning that three additional officers have had their licenses suspended because they have either been charged, indicted, or arrested on a felony, the head of the agency told MassLive Tuesday afternoon. That brings the total number of officers suspended in...
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Maine fishermen must now report all lobster catches to authorities
Fishermen in Maine, the state responsible for about 80% of the nation’s lobster haul in 2021, must now report more detailed information such as when, where and how many they catch. Few had to report until this year, making Maine the only state that harvests lobster that didn’t require...
When is the last COVID SNAP payment in Massachusetts?
The extra COVID SNAP payments to Massachusetts residents are ending, the state announced. The extra payments were issued in response to COVID-19 and the public health emergency, according to the state. They were available at the beginning of each month. But that’s coming to an end in February. However,...
17 pictures from Gov. Maura Healey’s historic inauguration and celebration
History played out at the Massachusetts State House and TD Garden Thursday as Maura Healey was sworn in as Governor of Massachusetts. Healey became the first woman elected governor of the Commonwealth as well as the first open member of the LGBTQ community to hold the office. Here are photos...
Maura Healey starts term in gas-powered Ford Expedition, not electric vehicle
Gov. Maura Healey promised in her inaugural address last week that she will electrify the state’s fleet of vehicles and put a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030, but she has not yet made the switch to an EV herself. As she starts her term as governor,...
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0