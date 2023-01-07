ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

ValueWalk

Is Tax Relief From Massachusetts Coming? This Is What Gov. Healey Said

Massachusetts taxpayers could get some tax relief soon. Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers recently talked about sending tax relief from Massachusetts to residents. However, whether or not the tax relief will actually happen depends largely on key metrics, the lawmakers signaled. Tax Relief From Massachusetts: What Is Gov. Healey...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Massachusetts’ 15 Community Colleges Could Soon Be Free

Top Massachusetts Democrats are talking about free community college for residents of the Commonwealth. It's an idea floated by new Governor Maura Healey and by newly re-elected Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka. In her inaugural address, Healey said the cost of free community college is an "investment in our people."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Healey’s climate approach resembles Biden’s

BOSTON (SHNS) – It was her first press conference and Gov. Maura Healey on Friday declared that Massachusetts was the first state in the nation to bring a climate chief on board. But if the idea had a familiar ring, you are not wrong. President Joe Biden in January 2021 issued an executive order launching […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Arts still merit place in public education (Editorial)

Public school systems face pressures and challenges as never before. Educators say the need for expanded counseling services is urgent. Chicopee schools are adding 19 positions to deal with students’ behavioral needs. Vocational training is in demand, with a growing interest in creating introductory middle school programs for technical...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Gov. Healey swears in one of the most diverse cabinets in Massachusetts history

BOSTON -- After an inaugural celebration, the hard work begins at the Statehouse. Gov. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll's first order of business on their first full day in office was swearing in their cabinet secretaries. "I think Massachusetts is really going to love this team," said Governor Maura Healey (D-Mass). Women are leading much of the Executive Office. "We just had our first incredibly productive first cabinet meeting, giving us a chance to get to know each other," said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll (D-Mass). Healey added, "excited, of course, excited there are some firsts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?

Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
AUSTIN, TX
MassLive.com

When is the last COVID SNAP payment in Massachusetts?

The extra COVID SNAP payments to Massachusetts residents are ending, the state announced. The extra payments were issued in response to COVID-19 and the public health emergency, according to the state. They were available at the beginning of each month. But that’s coming to an end in February. However,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
