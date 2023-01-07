Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Man sentenced for carjacking vehicle to transport himself to court hearingWayness TammChicago, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? All flights in the United States grounded due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Colorado Governor Halts Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan to New York CityBryan DijkhuizenColorado State
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
NHL
Mercer scores twice, Devils rally past Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dawson Mercer had two goals and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils rallied to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Mercer scored his second of the game to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead at 8:53 of the third period. After he got behind the defense, Mercer cut across the top of the crease and scored on the forehand around Pyotr Kochetkov.
NHL
RELEASE: Stauber Recalled, Seney Reassigned to Rockford
The forward skated in two games for the Blackhawks this season. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Brett Seney to Rockford. Stauber, 23, has posted a 6-4-0 record with the IceHogs this...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Saros, streaking Predators visit Maple Leafs
Capitals look to stay hot against Flyers; Kopitar, Kings face Sharks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games on Wednesday. Super saver Saros set for Maple Leafs. Juuse...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 5, Panthers 1
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at two games with a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 18-19-4. "We're not where we want to be, of course, in the standings," Panthers captain Aleksander...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Tyler Bertuzzi set to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Winnipeg
"(Tyler) Bertuzzi will be in tomorrow," head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Monday's practice. "Obviously the move of sending Elmer (Soderblom) down freed that up." Bertuzzi has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with an upper-body injury, and also missed 13 games earlier this season. Lalonde said Bertuzzi,...
NHL
Ersson gets first NHL shutout for Flyers against Sabres
BUFFALO -- Samuel Ersson made 28 saves for his first NHL shutout, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 at KeyBank Center on Monday. "Obviously, it feels great, first one," the 23-year-old said. "It's special, but the win is what matters, and that's what you've got to take with you moving forward."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 09.01.23
ST. LOUIS - Darryl Sutter and the Flames left Chicago wanting more from their "young players." Walker Duehr - who was recalled along with Jakob Pelletier prior to the road trip - could help provide that spark. As the team returned to practice on Monday at the Enterprise Center, Duehr...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
NHL
Tkachuk scores twice, Panthers recover for win against Avalanche
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie with 3:30 left in the third period, and the Florida Panthers recovered for a 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Tkachuk was credited with a power-play goal when Colorado defenseman Cale Makar cleared his rebound through the crease...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-8) @ BLUES (20-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (38) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'
Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Matthews out for Maple Leafs with undisclosed injury
Kane uncertain for Blackhawks on Thursday; Kreider out with injury for Rangers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Auston Matthews will not play for the Maple Leafs when they face the Nashville Predators on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN) because of an undisclosed injury.
NHL
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler has interviewed the who's who of the Devils over the years and here he breaks down some of his all-time favorites. That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ BLUES
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in St. Louis. Blues rally from 3-1 deficit to top Flames in overtime. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. 5:14 AM. ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Karlsson, Morrissey leaders for Norris as top defenseman
To mark the halfway point of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
Jason Robertson scored in regulation and in the shootout, and Jake Oettinger stopped all 3 shootout shots he faced in the Stars' 2-1 win. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars (25-11-6), who have won two straight. "I think we needed that," Dallas...
NHL
Newark HS Team, DYF Partner to Fight Absenteeism at School | RELEASE
Program to recognize and reward students who increase attendance rates at four Newark High Schools. NEWARK, NJ (January 6, 2023) - The Devils Youth Foundation, which serves as the charitable arm for the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, announced a partnership program with Newark Public High School Leadership Team to help students who struggle with attendance or are chronically absent from the city's high schools. The primary focus is to raise attendance numbers of children in participating schools, a consistent concern in the education community, via positive messages, motivation, and incentives.
