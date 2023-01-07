ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War

Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
Sourcing Journal

Biden’s Mexico Trip Highlights Nearshoring Opportunity

President Biden’s visit to Mexico earlier this week renewed attention on issues along the U.S. border as well as nearshoring opportunities for companies looking to strategize on sourcing. Though talk of clean energy and semiconductor supply chains dominated discussions between Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the North American Leaders Summit held Jan. 9-10 in Mexico City, the event highlighted why companies in the U.S. should consider putting some of their eggs in a south-of-the-border basket. “The U.S.-Mexican effort to encourage American businesses to move manufacturing operations to Mexico needs to be shifted into...
TEXAS STATE

