Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Progressive Rep. Katie Porter launches bid for Feinstein’s California Senate seat
California Rep. Katie Porter announced a 2024 Senate bid on Tuesday, launching her campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat in what could be a bruising Democratic primary. The 89-year-old Feinstein, a member of the Senate since 1992, has not yet made public her own plans for 2024, and her office did not respond to a request for comment on Porter’s announcement. However, many Democrats believe she is likely to retire rather than seek a sixth full term.
Another ‘radical’ change to the Voting Rights Act could reach the Supreme Court
A case that could further shrink the scope of the Voting Rights Act is before a federal appeals court Wednesday, with the appellate panel considering whether private entities — and not just the US Justice Department — can bring lawsuits under a key provision of the law. If...
Democrats expected to toss law that held back 3rd graders struggling to read
Democrats in Michigan’s legislature have majority control for the first time in decades. One of the first bills they are expected to introduce will likely address Michigan’s Third Grade Reading Law.
Exclusive: US intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and UK found in Biden’s private office, source tells CNN
Among the items from Joe Biden‘s time as vice president discovered in a private office last fall are 10 classified documents including US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, according to a source familiar with the matter. Attorney General Merrick...
Trump’s recent smears against rape accuser brought up as he tries to fend off White House-era defamation suit
A lawyer for Donald Trump on Tuesday was grilled about the former president’s recent inflammatory statements against a rape accuser during a court hearing in which Trump is trying to fend off a defamation lawsuit brought by the accuser for his earlier White House-era smears against her. Trump attorney...
Pentagon officially rescinds Covid-19 vaccine requirement for troops
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has officially rescinded the military’s Covid-19 vaccination mandate for troops after President Joe Biden signed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, requiring its dismissal. “Section 525 of the NDAA for FY 2023 requires me to rescind the mandate that members of the armed forces...
Morad Tahbaz’s daughter calls on US, UK to do everything they can to free her father from Iran
On the fifth anniversary of her father’s arrest, the daughter of a man wrongfully detained in Iran is calling on the governments of the United States and United Kingdom to do whatever they can to bring him home. Tara Tahbaz described her father, Morad Tahbaz, as “one of the...
5 things to know for Jan. 11: Storms, Ukraine, US military, Airline complaints, Eggs
In recent months, back-to-back extreme weather events like floods, tornados and hurricanes have caused catastrophic damage across the US — costing at least $165 billion last year alone. Scientists are saying the fingerprints of climate change are all over these weather disasters and underscore the urgency to cut planet-warming emissions.
