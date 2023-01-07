ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers star LeBron James loses his mind over Bronny James’ wild in-game dunk for Sierra Canyon

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one proud dad once again after his son, Bronny James, replicated his iconic high school dunk during a Sierra Canyon game. On Friday against Chaminade, Bronny had a clear path to the basket and decided to pull off an “Eastbay Funk Dunk.” As he jumped to the basket, he let the ball go through his legs before throwing down the ball hard.
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz

Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
NBA: Westbrook did not foul Fox on last-second shot vs. Lakers

There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Sunday, won't change those feelings. Trailing by two points in the final seconds, De'Aaron Fox...
Look: Sports World Is Feeling Bad For Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal recently vowed that he would eat a horned frog if Georgia defeats TCU in the national championship game. He made that comment while on Inside the NBA.  "If Georgia beats TCU, I'll eat some frogs," Shaq said. "I'll eat a horned frog." Well, the Hall of Famer better get ready to ...
