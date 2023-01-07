Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 97, Muskegon Heights 48
Alanson 84, Boyne Falls 50
Alma 76, Bay City John Glenn 55
Bad Axe 50, Cass City 41
Barry County Christian School 81, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 43
Battle Creek Harper Creek 31, Hastings 28
Bay City All Saints 58, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 32
Beal City 70, Lake City 46
Bear Lake 57, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 12
Beaver Island 70, Hannahville Indian 65
Bedford 67, Blissfield 32
Belleville 61, Wayne Memorial 57
Benzie Central 73, Suttons Bay 41
Berkley 50, Troy Athens 38
Big Rapids 73, White Cloud 64
Birmingham Groves 40, Birmingham Seaholm 25
Bridgeport 74, Birch Run 35
Brighton 56, Novi 46
Brown City 52, Harbor Beach 41
Buchanan 54, New Buffalo 36
Burton Atherton 58, Morrice 54
Cadillac 49, Traverse City Central 38
Canton 56, Howell 42
Capac 32, Marlette 29
Carrollton 67, Ithaca 54
Carson City-Crystal 56, Ashley 23
Center Line 67, Madison Heights Lamphere 51
Charlotte 65, Lansing Catholic 57
Chesaning 58, Montrose 57
Clarkston 34, White Lake Lakeland 31
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 58, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 45
Clawson 64, Hazel Park 58
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 48, Macomb Dakota 47
Clinton Township Clintondale 52, Sterling Heights 40
Coldwater 34, Parma Western 29
Colon 62, Climax-Scotts 49
Dearborn 75, Livonia Churchill 24
Dearborn Edsel Ford 53, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50
Detroit Cass Tech 66, Detroit Southeastern 24
Detroit Cristo Rey 51, Austin Catholic 46
Detroit Jalen Rose 51, Detroit Voyageur 43
Detroit Mumford 61, Detroit Pershing 58
Detroit Old Redford 74, Westfield 33
Detroit Public Safety 64, Pontiac A&T 48
Detroit Renaissance 73, Detroit Denby 35
Detroit Western Intl 75, Detroit Ford 72
Durand 82, Otisville Lakeville 17
East Grand Rapids 72, Greenville 43
East Kentwood 47, Jenison 42
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 63, Caro 61
Escanaba 59, Menominee 46
FAITH HomeSchool 66, Landmark Academy 21
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 73, Bay City Central 28
Flint Hamady 78, Burton Bendle 38
Flint Kearsley 76, Clio 49
Frankenmuth 68, Saginaw Swan Valley 28
Fruitport 56, Holland Christian 41
Gabriel Richard Catholic 62, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 48
Galesburg-Augusta 63, Holland Black River 46
Garber 59, Freeland 54
Gibraltar Carlson 38, New Boston Huron 35
Gladstone 41, Gwinn 26
Goodrich 71, Notre Dame Prep 56
Grand Haven 59, Rockford 53
Grand Rapids Christian 68, Byron Center 54
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 56, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 27
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 68, Kelloggsville 35
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 75, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 53
Grand Rapids South Christian 45, Forest Hills Eastern 44
Grand Rapids Union 76, Wyoming 66
Grandville 52, Holland West Ottawa 47
Grandville Calvin Christian 73, Belding 32
Grosse Pointe North 52, New Haven 39
Grosse Pointe South 56, Roseville 46
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 47, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 43
Hale 58, Atlanta 26
Hamilton 62, Allendale 51
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 70, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 24
Hart 61, North Muskegon 45
Hopkins 58, Sparta 50
Howard City Tri-County 71, Stanton Central Montcalm 61
Hudsonville 54, Caledonia 34
Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Grand Rapids West Catholic 53
Ionia 45, Portland 39
Iron Mountain 63, Westwood 37
Ishpeming 46, Manistique 43
Jackson Northwest 69, Jackson Lumen Christi 33
Kent City 61, Morley-Stanwood 28
Kingston 65, Deckerville 51
L’Anse Creuse 77, St. Clair Shores South Lake 40
Lake Fenton 51, Fenton 50
Lake Linden-Hubbell 52, Wakefield-Marenisco 49
Lake Odessa Lakewood 58, Vermontville Maple Valley 25
Lansing Eastern 52, Williamston 46
Lansing Sexton 59, Eaton Rapids 46
Lawton 54, Constantine 38
Lincoln-Alcona 57, Whittemore-Prescott 47
Livonia Stevenson 54, Franklin LIVONIA MI 52
Ludington 63, Whitehall 52
Mackinaw City 72, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 33
Madison Heights 59, Marine City 30
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 65, Royal Oak Shrine 39
Maple City Glen Lake 45, Kingsley 19
Marshall 52, Otsego 43
Mason 60, St. Johns 32
Mason County Central 58, Ravenna 54
Mattawan 77, Lansing Everett 42
McBain 59, Roscommon 49
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 59, Houghton Lake 28
Midland Dow 71, Bay City Western 33
Milford 52, Walled Lake Central 18
Millington 48, Midland Bullock Creek 42
Montague 57, Fremont 49
Muskegon 51, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 26
New Lothrop 66, Byron 45
Newaygo 87, Grant 67
Northville 58, Hartland 22
Novi Christian 55, Lutheran Westland 44
Oakridge High School 67, Muskegon Orchard View 37
Okemos 87, Owosso 20
Onekama 60, Leland 32
Ontonagon 50, Hancock 47
Ovid-Elsie 65, Mount Morris 24
Oxford 61, Linden 54
Parchment 48, Kalamazoo Christian 43
Peck 65, Kinde-North Huron 39
Port Huron 59, Marysville 32
Port Huron Northern 80, Warren Mott 42
Potterville 54, Webberville 35
Reed City 52, Remus Chippewa Hills 38
Reese 76, Vassar 50
Republic-Michigamme 39, Rock Mid Peninsula 29
Rochester Adams 59, Southfield 23
Romeo 51, Utica Eisenhower 50
Saginaw Heritage 62, Holt 42
Saginaw Nouvel 67, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 52, St. Louis 47
Saline 69, Flat Rock 61
Sandusky 50, Unionville-Sebewaing 38
Saugatuck 67, Martin 19
Shelby 64, Hesperia 30
South Haven, Kan. 60, Gobles 4
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 48, St. Clair 45
St. Ignace 89, East Jordan 22
St. Joseph 71, Coloma 30
Standish-Sterling Central 54, Hemlock 34
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 66, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 40
Stevensville Lakeshore 40, Niles 37
Summit Academy North 70, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 6
Tawas 46, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 32
Traverse City St. Francis 62, Midland 53
Troy 70, Auburn Hills Avondale 69
Ubly 63, Memphis 38
Utica 60, Fraser 36
Walled Lake Northern 72, Waterford Kettering 52
Warren Cousino HS 61, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 53
Warren De La Salle 38, Birmingham Brother Rice 34
Warren Fitzgerald 36, Warren Lincoln 27
Warren Woods Tower 65, Eastpointe East Detroit 36
Waterford Mott 63, South Lyon 29
Watersmeet 70, L’Anse 21
Watervliet 63, Allegan 53
Wayland Union 68, Cedar Springs 51
Whitmore Lake 52, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 28
Wyoming Godwin Heights 79, Comstock Park 45
Wyoming Lee 72, Bangor 13
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 73, Grand River Prep 45
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 66, Fruitport Calvary Christian 37
Zeeland West 53, Zeeland East 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brighton Charyl Stockwell vs. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, ccd.
Charlevoix vs. Manton, ccd.
Detroit Leadership vs. Detroit Community, ccd.
Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.
South Lyon East vs. Walled Lake Western, ccd.
St. Mary’s Prep vs. Detroit U-D Jesuit, ppd. to Jan 7th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
