A graduate of Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth, Eleasia Watts-Lewis studied mid-management/education at the University of North Texas and Public Administration and Non- Profit Management at the University Texas at Arlington. Eleasia is an Experienced Texas Public School Administrator with knowledge and effective application of both Adult and Child Instructional Principles and Curriculum Development. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she’s a volunteer at the Junior League of Dallas and also a consultant/trainer/facilitator at Mpowered Services. Previously her impressive career includes stints as an Education Services Manager at the Salvation Army DFW, professor at Dallas College, and Superintendent at Renaissance Charter School District.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO