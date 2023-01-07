ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Superb Woman: Eleasia Watts-Lewis

A graduate of Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth, Eleasia Watts-Lewis studied mid-management/education at the University of North Texas and Public Administration and Non- Profit Management at the University Texas at Arlington. Eleasia is an Experienced Texas Public School Administrator with knowledge and effective application of both Adult and Child Instructional Principles and Curriculum Development. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she’s a volunteer at the Junior League of Dallas and also a consultant/trainer/facilitator at Mpowered Services. Previously her impressive career includes stints as an Education Services Manager at the Salvation Army DFW, professor at Dallas College, and Superintendent at Renaissance Charter School District.
FORT WORTH, TX
Mrs. Gladys Marie Howard

Gladys Marie Howard, affectionately called “Mama” and “Granny,” was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was the glue that held everything together. Her children loved her dearly. She played an active role in each of their lives with encouragement and support. She was the...
DALLAS, TX
2023 Garland Martin Luther King activities

34th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and March – Garland, Texas. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Garland, Texas Unit will host its 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade & march on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. MLK...
GARLAND, TX
City of Dallas hosts MLK Celebration Week

DALLAS – The City of Dallas is kicking off its annual MLK Celebration Week on Jan. 10, 2023. Hosted by the Office of Community Care, HELP, Faith Forward, Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Office of Equity and Inclusion, City of Dallas Youth Commission and other partners, the week designates a time to reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
DALLAS, TX
Robin Eugenia Jordan Story

Robin Eugenia Jordan Story was born July 13, 1957, in Hope, Arkansas to Thomas Tyree Jordan and Kathleen Brown Jordan. She departed this life at 3:22 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center, Dallas, Texas. Robin’s parents and sister, Thomas Jordan Brunson, preceded her in death. Robin...
HOPE, AR
St. Philip’s to Hold Legacy Gym Ribbon-Cutting in Honor of David B. Miller and Family

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, St. Philip’s School and Community Center will unveil the newly renovated Miller Family Legacy Gym. The ribbon cutting is an invitation-only event to honor the dynamic legacy of athletics at St. Philip’s and Carolyn & David Miller for their million-dollar contribution to St. Philip’s School and Community Center’s historic We Believe Campaign.
DALLAS, TX
Superb Woman: Ginger Maddox

Recently the executive producer at CBS Chicago and former news producer at NBC 6 Miami and WDJT CBS 58 in Milwaukee, Ginger Maddox is now the Assistant News Director at KTVT- CBS 11. Ginger is a graduate of the Florida A&M University School of Journalism and Graphic Communication and a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. She is a three-time Emmy award-winning journalist from Evanston, Il and a life member of the FAMU National Alumni Association.
DALLAS, TX
Black Business Spotlight: JS International Grill

JS International grill cuisine is all about the flavor. A combination of distinct flavor from a rich history of French and local tradition can be found in each dish. 100 S Central Expy Suite #35, Richardson, (214) 647-1290.
RICHARDSON, TX

