The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Superb Woman: Eleasia Watts-Lewis
A graduate of Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth, Eleasia Watts-Lewis studied mid-management/education at the University of North Texas and Public Administration and Non- Profit Management at the University Texas at Arlington. Eleasia is an Experienced Texas Public School Administrator with knowledge and effective application of both Adult and Child Instructional Principles and Curriculum Development. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she’s a volunteer at the Junior League of Dallas and also a consultant/trainer/facilitator at Mpowered Services. Previously her impressive career includes stints as an Education Services Manager at the Salvation Army DFW, professor at Dallas College, and Superintendent at Renaissance Charter School District.
Mrs. Gladys Marie Howard
Gladys Marie Howard, affectionately called “Mama” and “Granny,” was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was the glue that held everything together. Her children loved her dearly. She played an active role in each of their lives with encouragement and support. She was the...
2023 Garland Martin Luther King activities
34th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and March – Garland, Texas. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Garland, Texas Unit will host its 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade & march on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. MLK...
City of Dallas hosts MLK Celebration Week
DALLAS – The City of Dallas is kicking off its annual MLK Celebration Week on Jan. 10, 2023. Hosted by the Office of Community Care, HELP, Faith Forward, Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Office of Equity and Inclusion, City of Dallas Youth Commission and other partners, the week designates a time to reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Robin Eugenia Jordan Story
Robin Eugenia Jordan Story was born July 13, 1957, in Hope, Arkansas to Thomas Tyree Jordan and Kathleen Brown Jordan. She departed this life at 3:22 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center, Dallas, Texas. Robin’s parents and sister, Thomas Jordan Brunson, preceded her in death. Robin...
St. Philip’s to Hold Legacy Gym Ribbon-Cutting in Honor of David B. Miller and Family
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, St. Philip’s School and Community Center will unveil the newly renovated Miller Family Legacy Gym. The ribbon cutting is an invitation-only event to honor the dynamic legacy of athletics at St. Philip’s and Carolyn & David Miller for their million-dollar contribution to St. Philip’s School and Community Center’s historic We Believe Campaign.
2 southern Dallas court programs lack oversight, basic operating procedures: audit
Two southern Dallas-based community court programs meant to aid and rehabilitate residents accused of low-level offenses have such poor record keeping and oversight that it’s hard to determine if they’re working as intended, according to a city audit. A random sampling of South Dallas Drug Court and South...
Superb Woman: Ginger Maddox
Recently the executive producer at CBS Chicago and former news producer at NBC 6 Miami and WDJT CBS 58 in Milwaukee, Ginger Maddox is now the Assistant News Director at KTVT- CBS 11. Ginger is a graduate of the Florida A&M University School of Journalism and Graphic Communication and a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. She is a three-time Emmy award-winning journalist from Evanston, Il and a life member of the FAMU National Alumni Association.
Black Business Spotlight: JS International Grill
JS International grill cuisine is all about the flavor. A combination of distinct flavor from a rich history of French and local tradition can be found in each dish. 100 S Central Expy Suite #35, Richardson, (214) 647-1290.
