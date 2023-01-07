ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlee, MT

406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate pulls away from Butte

BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Missoula Hellgate Knights in a Western AA matchup on Tuesday night. Entering the game, the Bulldogs had won two games in a row, both in conference. The Knights got back to their winning ways after a defeat to Helena on Saturday, claiming...
BUTTE, MT
montanasports.com

Montana Grizzlies get commitments from transfer quarterback, offensive lineman

MISSOULA — It's just just over 24 hours since the 2022 FCS college football season was completed, but the Montana Grizzlies continue making moves toward 2023. The Griz got a pair of commitments from players in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday afternoon in Boise State quarterback Sam Vidlak and Utah Tech offensive lineman Cannon Panfiloff. Both players made their commitments public via social media on Monday.
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Plug in Pepperoni? You Won’t Hear This Montana Pizza Coming

You might not be ready to own your own electric car yet in Montana. But chances are if you order a Domino's pizza it's going to be arriving via battery power. That's because Domino's has completed a major upgrade of its delivery vehicles, putting 30 electric cars on the road for its Western Montana stores. Franchise owner Jeremy McMillan says the new delivery cars started coming online at the end of November.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots

BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula seeks clothing for history display

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will host an event called History Head to Toe to show off clothing representing people and time. Clothing can be vintage, recreations, or something that represents modern history. The event takes place on Feb. 23. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates

Three internal and one external candidate are finalists for dean of the law school at the University of Montana. The three internal finalists are: Lucy France, longtime UM legal counsel, Interim Dean Elaine Gagliardi, and Kari Hong, whose resume notes she is an adjunct professor at UM for spring 2023. Hong also worked at Boston […] The post University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT

