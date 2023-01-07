Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate pulls away from Butte
BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Missoula Hellgate Knights in a Western AA matchup on Tuesday night. Entering the game, the Bulldogs had won two games in a row, both in conference. The Knights got back to their winning ways after a defeat to Helena on Saturday, claiming...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Big Sky split crosstown battle as Spartan girls, Eagle boys win
MISSOULA – Tuesday night’s Big Sky versus Sentinel girls basketball game wasn’t the prettiest, but what it lacked in aesthetic beauty it made up for with energy in the gym. From the student sections to the parents to the benches, the decibel-level peaked with each basket and...
406mtsports.com
Deden's disciples: Former Sentinel assistants face off for first time in Missoula crosstown action
MISSOULA — Maddie Keast and Tyler Hobbs share a common thread in their basketball careers: former longtime Sentinel girls coach Karen Deden. Keast, the Hellgate girls coach, played for Deden and then was an assistant under her at Sentinel. Hobbs, the Sentinel girls coach, also worked under Deden during the time Keast was an assistant.
Comments / 0