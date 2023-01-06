Read full article on original website
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Related
muddyrivernews.com
More than 30 churches, organizations join advocate program to help tenants with housing complaints
QUINCY — The Safe and Livable Housing Committee introduced an advocate program it has been working on for the past year to the Quincy City Council at Monday’s meeting. Committee member Janet Conover told aldermen 31 churches and organizations and one school have agreed to be an advocate supporter for tenants who need help in filling out a minimum housing complaint form, used when a tenant needs to file an official complaint with the city’s inspection department.
muddyrivernews.com
‘An absolute nightmare’: Union files grievance against city for failing to provide health, vision coverage for police officers
QUINCY — The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12, which represents the officers and supervisors with the Quincy Police Department, filed a grievance against the city of Quincy for failing to provide health insurance or vision coverage to all police officers in violation of its contract with the union.
wlds.com
Pike County Business Couple to Appear on “Dirty Jobs” Sunday
A Pike County caviar business will be featured on a major cable network this weekend. According to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Sunday’s episode of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel will feature a segment focused on Cliff and Cara Rost of Pleasant Hill. The Rosts harvest eggs from...
wlds.com
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
muddyrivernews.com
Mark Twain Boyhood Home reaches goal for Riedel grant to update audio, video equipment
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A successful fundraising event at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation has earned a $10,000 match from the Riedel Foundation. The event called “Spirits and Sarcasm” brought in nearly $28,000, easily qualifying for matching funds. In a press release, Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation...
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awards contracts for projects in Northeast District
HANNIBAL — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Missouri Department of Transportation awarded contracts for Northeast District projects during its regular meeting on Jan. 4. Contracts awarded were:. A $2,263,616 contract was awarded to Bleigh Construction Company, for a bridge replacement on U.S. Route 136 in Schuyler...
muddyrivernews.com
Amtrak to resume morning schedules for Quincy, Macomb and rest of the Chicago routes next week
CHICAGO — Amtrak will resume its full service to the Illinois Zephyr and Carl Sandburg lines on Monday, Jan. 16. Per a recent e-mail from Amtrak Senior Manager, Derrick James, our community will be regaining the service that was temporarily reduced. See below some of the information we received from this e-mail.
muddyrivernews.com
Employee arrested for stealing more than $10,000 from a Pike County bank
On Dec. 14, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local banking facility regarding an alleged employee theft of an undisclosed amount of money. Chief Deputy Zack Orr began a criminal investigation and on Jan. 6, Jamie L. Obert, 38, of Liberty, Ill. was arrested in rural Adams County on a Pike County warrant for the original offense of theft over $10,000.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy aldermen hear first reading of ordinance to allow Miller to establish office on second floor of City Hall
QUINCY — The first reading of an ordinance to lease office space in City Hall to Congresswoman Mary Miller enticed one speaker to address the Quincy City Council during Monday’s meeting, but Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the arrangement would only be temporary. Miller handily won the 15th...
muddyrivernews.com
Troup says city’s insurance problems not likely to be resolved until next week
QUINCY — Two aldermen asked Quincy Mayor Mike Troup during Monday night’s meeting about questions they have received about the city’s health insurance plan. Troup responded by saying it will take a few days to fix the problems. The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12,...
muddyrivernews.com
Architect John Benya to be focus of presentation at History Museum on Jan. 22
QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will host a presentation on John Benya titled “Benya: Master of Midcentury” by architect Tony Crane at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the History Museum on the square, 332 Maine. Original architectural drawings, photographs and exhibits will be part of Crane’s presentation.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 8, 2023
David Dukes (49) 937 1/2 N. 4th Quincy, IL for aggravated assault at that location. Lodged. 101. Timothy L. Wiemelt (37) for Aggravated Domestic Battery, lodged, 106 147 144. David Handley (68) 800 North th Quincy, IL for failure to yield – private drive at 3904 Broadway. NTA. 106.
KBUR
Abandoned home fire in Fort Madison
Fort Madison, IA- Fort Madison Fire officials have announced another fire at an abandoned home. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison fire officials responded to 2818 Avenue O at about 10 AM Sunday, and found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames. Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren...
muddyrivernews.com
Local births for Jan. 5, 2023
A boy was born to Jonathan Chaco and Kelli Patterson of Quincy at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 5. A boy was born to Bradley and Kaitland Smart of Griggsville at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 5. A girl was born to Blake and Audrey Barry of Quincy at 6:37 p.m. Jan. 5. A...
KBUR
Fort Madison man arrested on felony drug charges
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony drug charges. 58-year-old John Charles Arthur was arrested Saturday, January 7th, 2023 in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue in Fort Madison on a warrant issued by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force. Arthur is charged with Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine.
muddyrivernews.com
Utterback named next principal of Hannibal Middle School
HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Hannibal Board of Education recently appointed Stephanie Utterback as the next principal of Hannibal Middle School. She will begin her new role in July after current principal Matt Nimmo retires. Utterback currently serves as an assistant principal at Hannibal Middle School. She began her career...
muddyrivernews.com
New center under construction for MU Extension in Monroe County; fundraiser banquet set for Saturday
PARIS, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension officials recently came to Monroe County to recognize county commissioners and others for their part in funding a new county extension center. MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart commended county commissioners Mike Minor, Mike Whelan and Marilyn O’Bannon for...
muddyrivernews.com
Three arrested in Hannibal after attempted burglary of home
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they attempted to burglarize a home in the 2500 block of Hope Street. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hope at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner provided a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home. Officers quickly located the vehicle and saw one of the occupants throw items from the vehicle as they approached.
khqa.com
Argyle man facing drug trafficking charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — An Argyle man accused of drug trafficking in the Keokuk area is facing felony charges. Stephen Leonard Wixom, 71, was arrested in the 700 block of South 5th St in Keokuk on warrants of delivering more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a class B Felony, and the Iowa Drug Tax Stamp Violation, a class D Felony.
