wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Wants $1 Million For Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE is going through a lot of changes and those aren’t stopping any time soon. It seems that one former WWE Superstar isn’t game to come back unless a ton of money is involved. The Royal Rumble is set to go down on January 28th, and fans can’t...
wrestlinginc.com
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
MMAmania.com
Watch ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ Showtime PPV ‘Prelims’ undercard stream | Video
One of boxing’s most vicious knockout artists will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) lays his WBA lightweight title on the line against Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Sami Zayn Match Announced For Upcoming WWE SmackDown
The first "WWE SmackDown" of 2023 was presumably an emotional roller coaster for Sami Zayn, who began the night on the verge of being dismissed as a member of The Bloodline, but ended it by sharing popcorn with Roman Reigns after "The Tribal Chief" apologized for mistreating him earlier in the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW Star Praises Jade Cargill's AEW Battle Of The Belts Performance
Jade Cargill picked up another victory and continued her undefeated streak during AEW's Battle Of The Belts V on Friday when she successfully defended her TBS Championship against Skye Blue. The encounter featured a brilliant ending as Cargill reversed a hurricanrana to then throw Blue into the air, catching her to then nail the Jaded finisher, wrapping things up in style.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Jade Cargill Hits Incredible Transition To Finish Skye Blue
Skye Blue challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on AEW Battle Of The Belts 5. The match was incredible and with some distractions from Red Velvet, Skye Blue came close. In the end Jade Cargill retained her championship. But, it was in epic fashion. Skye Blue tried for a Hurricanrana, but Jade reversed it from a powerbomb position to an electric chair position, then threw Skye in the air to catch her into the Jaded finisher. It was a beautiful sight to see. Check it out below!
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard’s Husband Tweets And Delete’s Message About Cheating
The pro wrestling world is full of interesting characters, and sometimes drama follows them. Tessa Blanchard is no stranger to controversy, or cashing in on her nuclear heat, but this time her personal life is the focus of things. Tessa Blanchard’s husband, Daga, sent out a meme with a very...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/9/23)
WWE invades the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Alexa Bliss to explain why she attacked Bianca Belair. – What’s next for WWE United...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Names Her Preferred Potential Opponents After Returning To WWE
Charlotte Flair spoke to WWE’s The Bump recently to share some details about her return to the ring and who she would like to confront in the immediate future (via Wrestling Inc). She listed a few names from SmackDown and Raw that she thinks have some promise for her to face off with. You can read a few highlights from Flair and watch the full interview below.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Discusses Her Next Opponents In WWE
Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe on the final "SmackDown" of 2022 when she made her return after seven months away. Not only did she return with a new theme song and new ring gear, but Flair returned to her winning ways when she quickly beat Ronda Rousey to regain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for a seventh time in her career. Following the shocking turn of events, Flair recently appeared on WWE's "The Bump" to discuss who she would like to step in the ring with next.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Her Intentions For WWE Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan has thrown down the gauntlet for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. On the January 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" Morgan not only announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, but she also announced her desire to be the first entrant into the match.
411mania.com
WWE News: Weekend House Show Notes, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE has a Saturday Night’s Main Event show scheduled for tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi. The following names are advertised for tonight’s show: Bianca Belair, Gunther, The Usos, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan. Also, WWE NXT returns to Largo, Florida with a live show at the Largo Events Center. WWE is advertising Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade for tonight’s show.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review
Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
diva-dirt.com
Scarlett Makes SmackDown In-Ring Debut; Flair vs. Deville
On the Jan. 6 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, there were two matches featuring the women’s division. First we had the TV in-ring debut from Scarlett as she teamed up with Karrion Kross. Their opponents were Emma and Madcap Moss. Two weeks ago, things heated up when Emma slapped...
bodyslam.net
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: 1/7/23
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)...
diva-dirt.com
Bayley Celebrates 10 Years Since WWE Debut
Whether your favorite is The Hugger or The Role Model, Bayley has been entertaining you for the past 10 years. In the past decade Bayley has had some match of the year encounters that have left fans remembering them for years to come. Bayley would spend a few years in...
