PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Volume Rises After v2 Update is Announced, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Popsicle Finance (ICE) see Massive Price Action

Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
Crypto Wallet Use Has Skyrocketed Worldwide; What Sparks the Trend?
Recently there has been a surge in people withdrawing money from centralized exchanges and into self-custody wallets. According to Glassnode data, in November 2022 alone, the outflow from exchanges stood at 106,000 Bitcoin a month, much higher than at any other time in the past. This indicates that investors now believe it is safer to keep their own keys than to trust a third party to store them.
Buy or Sell Microsoft as It Eyes Stake in ChatGPT Owner OpenAI?
There are some positives, but the short-term trend for Microsoft stock is a bit concerning. Let's look at the chart.
coinchapter.com
Cardano (ADA) Rally Reaches Key Juncture, Can Bulls Clear This Hurdle?
ADA price started a recovery wave above the $0.28 resistance. A key declining channel is forming with resistance near $0.325 on the daily chart. There could be a strong increase if there is a clear move above the $0.330 resistance. Cardano’s ADA formed a base and recovered from $0.240. However,...
coinchapter.com
Here’s Why Threats to Goldman Sachs Are Leaving JP Morgan to HedgeUp
There was a time when investors and depositors left Goldman Sachs for the bigger and more successful bank JP Morgan. But in the last few years, more and more people are leaving these big traditional banks and bringing their savings and investments into cryptocurrency. Many have headed to HedgeUp, one...
coinchapter.com
Why Did Solana Price Spike Nearly 54% In A Week?
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Solana (SOL) outperformed the top 20 cryptocurrencies by marketcap in the past seven days. SOL price spiked nearly 54% since Jan 3 to form a daily high near $16.9 on Jan 9. Solana’s uptrend resulted from the hype surrounding the launch of Shiba Inu rival...
coinchapter.com
Helium (HNT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Set for Massive Surge in the New Year – Can Solana (SOL) Recover?
As we enter the New Year, Helium (HNT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have shown massive surges in price. Orbeon Protocol, despite being a relatively new crypto project, is poised to give huge ROI during its presale. It is currently in phase 3 of the presale and is expected to rise by 6000% in January when its presale ends.
Business Insider
WALL STREET WIPEOUT: Thousands of jobs cut on brutal day for finance
It's a dark Wednesday on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs cuts thousands of jobs and BlackRock cuts hundreds.
coinchapter.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price eyes a 20% uptick as Shibarium release date draws near
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Shiba Inu coin price stood at $0.00000873 (8.73e-6) on Jan 10, after a moderate 6% weekly uptrend. As Shibarium release date expectations intensify, the digital asset could gain another 20% in the upcoming week due to a technical setup. Shiba Inu (SHIB) price in a channel.
Comments / 0