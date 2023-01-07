Effective: 2023-01-12 04:02:00 Expires: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through at least 6 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

3 HOURS AGO