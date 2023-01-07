Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 04:02:00 Expires: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through at least 6 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet, increasing to 12 to 18 feet on Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, especially along west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...High surf of 5 to 8 feet. Highest surf on west facing beaches. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week, especially on Friday. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
