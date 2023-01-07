ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

cartercountysports.com

Photo Gallery: Cloudland Outlasts Unaka For A Pair Of Wins

Cloudland picked up a league sweep over a county foe Tuesday night. The Lady ‘Landers methodically pulled away for a 59-30 win over Unaka, while the ‘Landers used a big third quarter to pull out to a 66-52 over the Rangers. In the boys’ game, points were hard...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
cartercountysports.com

Three County Teams Ranked In AP Poll

Carter County was well represented in the first edition of the AP Tennessee Prep Basketball polls. Three teams were ranked in their respective classes as the Hampton boys, Hampton girls, and Elizabethton girls were ranked in this week’s poll. In the boys’ Class 1A poll, Hampton came in at...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race at BMS for first time since 2017

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over half a decade has passed since the driver who coined the phrase, “It’s Bristol, Baby!” raced at the Last Great Coliseum, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to the speedway in September. A release from Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) states that Earnhardt Jr. will race during the Food City 300 […]
BRISTOL, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Police Arrest Mountain City Man On DUI, Underage Consumption At Monarch Apartments

There was another incident at Johnson City’s Monarch Apartments. This time, a Mountain City man is arrested after police find him behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with the motor running and his foot on the accelerator. Police say Ethan Campbell showed multiple signs of possible impairment. As officers attempted to make contact, Campbell put the vehicle in reverse and began to drive away. Campbell was located in a nearby parking lot. Campbell is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and underage consumption of alcohol and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Driver injured after striking trees, spilling steel pipes onto I-81

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 North in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states the crash occurred at 6:12 a.m. at mile marker 27. A tractor-trailer reportedly went off the left […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Suspended Sullivan Heights band teacher retires

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan Heights Middle School band teacher accused of lying about being stabbed by a student has retired. Harold “Eddie” Dalton retired from Sullivan County Schools effective Dec. 20, according to Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Dalton was suspended without pay in December after he was arrested and charged with false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief

TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief. TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville …. TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief. Roundball Roundup: David Crockett, Gate City sweep …. Roundball Roundup: David Crockett, Gate City sweep district matchups. Washington County Democrats host diversity, inclusion …. Washington...
GREENEVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Convicted killer to have post conviction relief hearing in Carter County

A man found guilty in 2015 for the bludgeoning death of a 78-year-old resident is asking for post-conviction relief in Carter County. A hearing is scheduled for this week for Timothy Pate who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2012 murder of Lonnie Townsend. Pate and his girlfriend had befriended Townsend who police said was killed by Pate with a hammer.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Remains identified as missing Damascus woman

Washington County, Virginia officials confirmed the remains found near Laurel Creek last month are those of a Damascus woman. Shelly Trivett, 48, had been reported missing since Oct. 21st when she was last seen leaving her aunt’s residence at Riverside Apartments. The body was recovered in a wooded area near Douglas Drive.
DAMASCUS, VA
Johnson City Press

Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller

ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Suit by landlord targets Bristol Women’s Health Center over abortions

Five months after a Tennessee abortion provider moved its clinic across state lines, its Virginia landlords have filed suit saying they want the clinic out.  The lawsuit, filed last month in Bristol, Virginia Circuit Court by commercial property owners Chadwick and Claud King, accuses the operators of the Bristol Women’s Health Center of fraud and […] The post Suit by landlord targets Bristol Women’s Health Center over abortions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. At 12:23 p.m. Bristol, Tennessee firefighters responded to a fire at 931 Hill Street, where they found a house fully involved. Chief Mike Carrier says one person was transported to a local hospital. According to Carrier, the house was a […]
BRISTOL, TN

