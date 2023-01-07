Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Related
cartercountysports.com
Photo Gallery: Bulldogs Win Tight Battle; Lady Bulldogs Cruise Past UH
Hampton had the upper hand on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs got some separation in the fourth quarter to take a 78-66 victory over University High in District 1-A play, while the Lady Bulldogs hit the gas early and never looked back in a 73-16 win over the Lady Bucs. In...
cartercountysports.com
Photo Gallery: Cloudland Outlasts Unaka For A Pair Of Wins
Cloudland picked up a league sweep over a county foe Tuesday night. The Lady ‘Landers methodically pulled away for a 59-30 win over Unaka, while the ‘Landers used a big third quarter to pull out to a 66-52 over the Rangers. In the boys’ game, points were hard...
cartercountysports.com
Three County Teams Ranked In AP Poll
Carter County was well represented in the first edition of the AP Tennessee Prep Basketball polls. Three teams were ranked in their respective classes as the Hampton boys, Hampton girls, and Elizabethton girls were ranked in this week’s poll. In the boys’ Class 1A poll, Hampton came in at...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race at BMS for first time since 2017
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over half a decade has passed since the driver who coined the phrase, “It’s Bristol, Baby!” raced at the Last Great Coliseum, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to the speedway in September. A release from Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) states that Earnhardt Jr. will race during the Food City 300 […]
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police Arrest Mountain City Man On DUI, Underage Consumption At Monarch Apartments
There was another incident at Johnson City’s Monarch Apartments. This time, a Mountain City man is arrested after police find him behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with the motor running and his foot on the accelerator. Police say Ethan Campbell showed multiple signs of possible impairment. As officers attempted to make contact, Campbell put the vehicle in reverse and began to drive away. Campbell was located in a nearby parking lot. Campbell is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and underage consumption of alcohol and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee Sessions Court.
Driver injured after striking trees, spilling steel pipes onto I-81
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 North in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states the crash occurred at 6:12 a.m. at mile marker 27. A tractor-trailer reportedly went off the left […]
Suspended Sullivan Heights band teacher retires
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan Heights Middle School band teacher accused of lying about being stabbed by a student has retired. Harold “Eddie” Dalton retired from Sullivan County Schools effective Dec. 20, according to Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Dalton was suspended without pay in December after he was arrested and charged with false […]
wjhl.com
Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11. Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified …. The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as...
wjhl.com
TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief
TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief. TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville …. TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief. Roundball Roundup: David Crockett, Gate City sweep …. Roundball Roundup: David Crockett, Gate City sweep district matchups. Washington County Democrats host diversity, inclusion …. Washington...
Johnson City Press
Parents, school officials say third grade reading law may have unintended consequences
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools and other systems across Tennessee may have to deal with the logistics of a larger-than-expected third grade for 2023-24, coupled with a smaller-than-projected fourth grade. And you might throw in possible third or fourth grade enrollment losses to private schools or homeschooling.
supertalk929.com
Convicted killer to have post conviction relief hearing in Carter County
A man found guilty in 2015 for the bludgeoning death of a 78-year-old resident is asking for post-conviction relief in Carter County. A hearing is scheduled for this week for Timothy Pate who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2012 murder of Lonnie Townsend. Pate and his girlfriend had befriended Townsend who police said was killed by Pate with a hammer.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Remains identified as missing Damascus woman
Washington County, Virginia officials confirmed the remains found near Laurel Creek last month are those of a Damascus woman. Shelly Trivett, 48, had been reported missing since Oct. 21st when she was last seen leaving her aunt’s residence at Riverside Apartments. The body was recovered in a wooded area near Douglas Drive.
Johnson City Press
Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller
ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
Suit by landlord targets Bristol Women’s Health Center over abortions
Five months after a Tennessee abortion provider moved its clinic across state lines, its Virginia landlords have filed suit saying they want the clinic out. The lawsuit, filed last month in Bristol, Virginia Circuit Court by commercial property owners Chadwick and Claud King, accuses the operators of the Bristol Women’s Health Center of fraud and […] The post Suit by landlord targets Bristol Women’s Health Center over abortions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
‘Deeply sad’ — Monarch tenant on residents’ fear in 911 calls night of shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was the kind of fear and trauma one resident of Monarch Apartments called “deeply sad” — dozens of college-age residents calling authorities, trying to get help to the complex just after 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1. The 911 calls came in rapidly — nine of them in barely two minutes […]
1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. At 12:23 p.m. Bristol, Tennessee firefighters responded to a fire at 931 Hill Street, where they found a house fully involved. Chief Mike Carrier says one person was transported to a local hospital. According to Carrier, the house was a […]
Graphic messages reveal past of Virginia law enforcement officer in cross-country killings
"You're literally sitting there reading some of the most disturbing and just disgusting stuff a human being can say -- a cop," Farrell said. "But also, this is a grown man, talking to a child." The full scope of the messages is highly inappropriate, such as discussions of fecal matter in a sexual nature, self-harm and derogatory language.
Comments / 0