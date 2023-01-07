Read full article on original website
gchscougars.com
Varsity Wrestling finishes 3rd place at IHSWCA Team State
Greenfield-Central made its first-ever appearance at the IHSWCA Team State tournament on Friday. They qualified for the tournament as the “vote-in team” this season, selected by a committee of coaches, based on this year’s performance. The Cougars were the last team to get into the tournament, but they walked away as the third-best team in 3A.
Indiana high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/10/22
Get the latest Indiana boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Indiana Women's Basketball: 'Most Potential in Terms of Their Scoring Power'
Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren has coached nine different teams, all different but sort of the same she said. The current roster has the most offensive firepower all while staying true to its defensive identity, Moren said.
wdrb.com
Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
Indiana vs. Northwestern basketball: Media pans Mike Woodson, Hoosiers after Wildcats upset No. 15 IU
IU's defense was abused throughout the matchup, allowing the Wildcats to score a season-high 84 points against a power opponent. On offense, Indiana surrendered their second-most turnovers of the season with 16, compared to Northwestern's seven. Northwestern was paced by senior guard Boo Buie, who poured in a team-high 26...
Indiana basketball outplayed again & more takeaways in Northwestern loss
Indiana basketball drops another Big Ten game, losing their first home game of the season and barely showing any fight in an 84-83 loss to Northwestern on Sunday. From the 13:32 mark of the first half against Iowa to the 8:28 mark of the first half against Northwestern, the Hoosiers were outscored by their opponents 118-78. A 40-point differential and Indiana basketball’s defense looked like one of the worst in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana lands transfer commitments from defensive brother duo
Darryl Minor Jr., a linebacker transfer from UTEP, is heading to Bloomington to play for Indiana next season, he announced on Twitter on Monday. Joining him is brother Kobee Minor, a defensive back from Texas Tech. While Darryl didn’t record any stats for UTEP in 2022, he spent the 2021...
thedailyhoosier.com
Rapidly improving 2024 big man Derik Queen gives thoughts on IU basketball, overall recruitment
LAPORTE, Ind. — A year ago Derik Queen was toiling behind the scenes as a sophomore, not seeing the floor much for the prestigious Montverde Academy basketball program after transferring in from Baltimore, Md. Although he is a 5-star prospect, that first year wasn’t altogether surprising at the national...
Grace Berger Back, Indiana Women's Basketball Cruises to Road Win Over Northwestern
Indiana women's basketball shut down Northwestern 72-50 on the road while senior guard Grace Berger and junior forward Kiandra Browne rejoined the game after battling injuries. Despite being in practice only a week, Berger was the team's second leading scorer behind senior forward Mackenzie Holmes.
fox56news.com
Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
crimsonquarry.com
Column: Indiana asking Louisville to cancel the football series would be a bad look, right call
Alright, let’s get the first point out of the way. If Indiana is indeed asking Louisville to cancel the planned 3-game football series set to begin this fall, as WDRB’s Rick Bozich is reporting, it’s a really bad look for the program. Jeff Brohm was nigh unstoppable...
Yahoo!
Holcomb announces $29.5M for 62-mile Monon South Trail in Southern Indiana
During his State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would award $29.5 million to construct a 62.3-mile rail trail called the Monon South Trail, which when completed, would be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. "Indiana is continuing...
WRBI Radio
Miss Decatur County is 1st runner up at Indiana State Fair Pageant
Indianapolis, IN — Miss Decatur County Ellie Acra was chosen first runner-up in the Miss Indiana State Fair Pageant on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Acra finished behind Miss Hancock County Claire Bishop, who will reign over the 2023 Indiana State Fair. The second, third, and fourth runners-up...
The official state sandwich of Indiana is on its way
We'll give you one guess as to which sandwich will take the crown.
Current Publishing
Carmel student dies from injuries after vehicle crash into building
A Carmel High School student who crashed a vehicle into the Olivia on Main building last week died from his injuries Jan. 8, a Carmel Clay Schools official confirmed. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. Jan. 6 when he lost control of the vehicle, driving it into the mixed-use building on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets. Jent, a junior at CHS, was on his way to swim practice.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana
Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
