LITTLE ELM — A key fourth quarter surge made the difference as the Braswell girls basketball team knocked off Little Elm 60-51 in a clash of schools just seven miles apart. The Lady Bengals led by four points heading into the final frame before expanding their lead to as much as 11 in the quarter to seal a key district win Tuesday at Braswell High.

LITTLE ELM, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO