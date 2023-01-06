Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Related
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
Lakers To Work Out Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins
Looking for any help they can get, the Los Angeles Lakers are keeping all of their options open. They are involved in plenty of NBA trade rumors, but free agency could also provide them an avenue to add talent to their roster. With the injury to Anthony Davis, naturally, some...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) out again Sunday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Clarke is dealing with left hip soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. Now, he will remain sidelined versus Utah to close out the week. In 35 games this season,...
FOX Sports
Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
Sacramento Kings Make A Roster Move On Friday
On Friday, the Sacramento Kings decided to waive Chima Moneke.
Lakers News: Insider Supplies Updated Anthony Davis Return Timeline
The Lakers have surprisingly held their own without him.
Lakers And Nuggets Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets have announced their injury reports.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 7: Luka Doncic Notched His Ninth-Triple Double of the Season Against New Orleans Pelicans
Luka Doncic recorded another triple-double to total his ninth on the season. Doncic added to his MVP campaign with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against the New Orleans Pelicans. He is currently trailing Nikola Jokic for the league lead in triple-doubles. OTHERS:. -Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan exploded...
FOX Sports
LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed...
FOX Sports
Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
Report: Texans to Interview Four NFL Assistants for Coaching Job
Houston sacked coach Lovie Smith on Sunday after going 3-13-1 in the 2022 season.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/9/2023
The San Antonio Spurs (13-27) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (26-13) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Grizzlies prediction and pick. San Antonio has lost four of their last five games to drop them to 14th place in...
Comments / 0