ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Friday's GBB results: Sanger honors Schmucker, Hilliard after rolling to win

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LM4E_0k6bUlR800

District play is now officially underway for every Denton-area girls basketball team after Friday’s games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

FULL SCHEDULE: East Texas high school cheerleading squads to compete in UIL State Spirit Championships

TYLER, Texas — High school cheerleading squads from all across Texas will face off this week at the UIL Spirit State Championships in Fort Worth. Spirit is an extracurricular activity that focuses on the traditional game day role cheerleaders have on the sidelines and in schools supporting athletic teams. At the UIL Spirit State Championships, schools will compete in three categories: crowd leading, fight song, and band dance.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?

FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
FORT WORTH, TX
thecomeback.com

TCU quarterback enters transfer portal

Monday was a pretty unfortunate end to a very exciting season for the TCU Horned Frogs. Despite a 13-2 year that included a College Football Playoff spot, the Horned Frogs were absolutely destroyed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game, which is probably what most people will remember.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Mattress Mack places $3.1+ million bet on TCU winning National Championship

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas business owner known for making massive sports bets might win some more Monday night.Houston-based furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, lovingly known as Mattress Mack, has placed a nearly $3.1 million bet on the TCU Horned Frogs to win the 2023 College Football National Championship.In a social media post, McIngvale said he made a $1.5 million bet with Draft Kings Sportsbook, a $1.5 million bet with Caesars Sportsbook and a $131,000 bet with Wynn Sportsbook – totaling $3.1 million plus on the Horned Frogs.The Horned Frogs take on the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night in Los Angeles for the College Football National Championship title.McIngvale is notorious for placing a large bet on a Texas team – in November, McIngvale won $75 million in cash after the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. 
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Resident Wins Mega Millions

There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
PLANO, TX
The Comeback

Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem

The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul

Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Woman killed in head-on crash near Denton

A Denton County woman died Sunday afternoon outside Denton in a head-on crash with another vehicle. About 3 p.m., a pickup was headed west on FM 1173, between Denton and Krum, when the driver braked and veered into the eastbound lane to avoid striking stopped traffic, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The pickup crashed head-on with an eastbound SUV.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth

Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
FORT WORTH, TX
rejournals.com

McCarthy moves Dallas HQ to new office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Ferris City Council severs ties with city attorney after deadly crash

FERRIS, Texas - There is new information in the deadly crash that killed a father and son in 2021. Michael Halla was arrested and charged late last week with two counts of manslaughter from an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in Ferris in 2021 fourteen months ago. Halla contracted with Ferris...
FERRIS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy