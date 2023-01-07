Friday's GBB results: Sanger honors Schmucker, Hilliard after rolling to win
District play is now officially underway for every Denton-area girls basketball team after Friday’s games.
District play is now officially underway for every Denton-area girls basketball team after Friday’s games.
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0